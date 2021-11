The Spurs entered their second game of the season against the Orlando Magic with similar records of 2-6 and 2-7. respectively. However, for two of the seven worst teams in the league record-wise, they could hardly be further apart. The Magic are a young, depleted team with the youngest starting line-up in NBA history. They have no franchise player, have been in limbo since Dwight Howard forced his way out nine years ago, and no clear direction going forward.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO