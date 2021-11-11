Vacant Detroit high school to be turned into opportunity hub

DETROIT (WWJ) -- An abandoned high school in Detroit could be receiving some much-needed attention soon.

Detroit-based non-profit Life Remodeled said it would like to purchase the Cooley High School building on the city's west side and turn it into an "opportunity hub" for residents in the area.

If the deal goes through, Chris Lambert, CEO and founder of the non-profiit, said he has investors that will put forth $37 million into revitalizing the property, including restoration work and the creation of an on-site vocational school and trades program.

“It’s about bringing opportunities that families and community members deserve to their community and that’s exactly what we’re planning to do in the Cooley community,” said Lambert.

Among those contributing their time and money into this project is former NFL Super Bowl champion and Cooley graduate, Lional Dalton.

Dalton said a lot of his favorite memories happened at the school, like being the homecoming king and head of the football team.

This project is similar to Life Remodeled’s previous work on the Durfee Innovation Society property in Detroit, which they turned into a multi-faceted community hub for children, students and adults.