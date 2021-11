A New York state ethics panel has revoked approval of Andrew Cuomo’s book deal, which could cost the former New York governor millions. WABC reports the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) voted 12-1 on Tuesday to rescind its prior approval for Cuomo’s $5.1 million publishing deal, which he used to write the memoir “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” The book detailed his early response to the coronavirus pandemic and landed on the New York Times’ best-seller list, reportedly selling more than 45,000 copies.

