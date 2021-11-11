Akita puppy stolen at gunpoint during afternoon walk

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland are looking for an Akita puppy that was stolen at gunpoint while its owner took it out for an afternoon walk.

Queen is 4 months old and an American Akita.

Police said a silver BMW pulled up as Queen and her owner were walking Monday around 4:30 p.m., WTTG reported

The driver, who was wearing a pink ski mask, jumped out of the car and demanded the dog.

Police are now looking for both the driver and the dog, WUSA reported.

This is not the first time a dog was taken at gunpoint in recent weeks, local media outlets are reporting.

A French bulldog puppy was stolen at gunpoint in September in Capitol Heights, WTTG reported.

The dog’s owner has spent more than $1,000 in ads in hopes of getting the bulldog named Alfred back, police told the news station.

Another French bulldog was also stolen in Washington, D.C., according to WTTG.

Kato, a 7-year-old bull terrier, was recently found in Georgia after being taken from a farm in Maryland in January, WUSA reported. Kato was returned to his family in September.

