LCS: Positive cases lowest since August 2020

Despite having a reopening plan in place ahead of the 2020-2021 school year, Limestone County Schools were forced to shutdown one or more schools a handful of times due to surges in numbers of students, teachers or both who tested positive for COVID-19.

By the winter break last year, LCS had faced two systemwide shutdowns. There were 72 confirmed positive cases among students just before Christmas break, and the number of faculty testing positive led to short shutdowns at Elkmont and East Limestone before that.

Fast forward a year later, and things have changed dramatically.

LCS Superintendent Randy Shearouse told the school board at the Tuesday, Nov. 9, meeting there are currently no positive cases among the 14,500-plus students or more than 1,000 staff members across the 17 campuses in the district.

However, Shearouse told The News Courier the next day that two positive cases had been entered since the meeting, but those numbers are still a far cry from what was seen a year ago.

“We have to report the positive cases to the statewide dashboard each week,” he said. “Last week we entered no new positive cases from students or employees. It was really exciting to see those zeros and have none reporting from Limestone County.

Even though some positive cases remain, Shearouse said this number is likely the lowest amount the school system has seen since returning to the classroom in August 2020.

He said the decrease in positive cases is probably due to a number of factors working together

“We had a large majority of our teachers vaccinated early on,” he said. “Our health care providers were great at helping us with that, and I think that really helped. “We didn't mandate masks this year, but we encouraged them. Of course we had to mandate them on buses because that's a federal rule.”

Shearouse said he has noticed an increase in the amount of people using sanitizer and simply washing their hands as well. This coupled with time, exposure to coronavirus and the availability and use of vaccines has likely contributed to the decline in positive cases.

Unlike the 2020-2021 school year, so far there have been no shutdowns of LCS school during the 2021-2022 year. Shearouse said he hopes that trend continues.

“We are very appreciative of our employees, the community and parents for working with us to get through these trying times,” he said. “It's been almost two years — at the start no one thought we'd be dealing with (the pandemic) for so long and the impact it would have.”