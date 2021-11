From 1-4 p.m. Thursday, students gathered in front of Prior Lake High School making it clear what everyone saw in that video is not OK. Students passed the microphone sharing a wide range of experiences they've had at Prior Lake High School and other school in the Twin Cities metro area, but the main purpose was focused on Nya Sigin and making sure she doesn't feel alone.

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO