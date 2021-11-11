CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Save Up to 50 Percent Through March 2022 With Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

By Brian Cohen
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can save up to 50 percent off of room rates when you stay at your choice of dozens of participating hotel and resort properties of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East through Thursday, March 31, 2022…. Save Up to 50 Percent...

thegate.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
vegas24seven.com

Fall into Savings – Hotel Rooms up to 25% Off!

Hotel Rooms up to 25% Off. Save on our best hotel rooms. Book your stay by November 22, 2021, for travel through October 2022. Ends: 11/22/21 9:00 AM (Pacific Time Zone). Book by November 22, 2021, for travel through October 2022. Blackout dates may apply. Must be 21 years or older to book. Offer subject to change at any time. Not valid with any other offers.
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and Resorts to Book in Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Pacific perfection awaits in Rarotonga – the undeveloped, authentically Polynesian hub of the Cook Islands. This is a place where you won’t find many major chains, high-rises or highways. Instead, there are many boutique resorts in Rarotonga, tucked beneath the palm trees or languidly stretched out along the sand, blending local styles and customs for a unique island getaway. Here are the best hotels in Rarotonga, all bookable with Culture Trip.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

COMO Hotels and Resorts is Unwrapping Festive Programs

COMO Hotels and Resorts has launched ‘COMO Unwrapped’, a series of carefully curated festive programs to help guests savor the holiday season this year. From a five-course truffle dinner in the Maldives to a stroll through a Winter Wonderland in London, COMO Hotels and Resorts has a holiday experience for every type of traveler.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Resorts Spas
Lodging

IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens 45th avid hotel Macon North

One of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ (IHG) newest and growing brands, avid hotels, recently announced its 45th new hotel in Macon, Georgia—the latest in a streak of several openings. avid hotels consistently deliver the basics at a fair price for travelers and continue to deliver performance for owners as the portfolio expands and builds a base of guests.
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Luxury ski hotel Goldener Hirsch joins Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection has added the freshly renovated and expanded Goldener Hirsch in Deer Valley, Utah, to its collection of managed properties. Since its opening in 1992, the 18-room luxury inn has been owned by the Eccles family, business magnates and philanthropists whose lineage in Utah dates back to the late 1800s.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts to open Paris property next month

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts is set to open its long-awaited Paris property on December 2. Bulgari Hotel Paris will be located at 30 Avenue George V in the city’s eighth arrondissement and has been designed by Italian architecture studio Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel – the firm behind the group’s other properties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ABC 15 News

Sanctuary on Camelback Resort and Spa sells to New York hotel group

PHOENIX — Gurney’s Resorts, which operates resorts in New York and Rhode Island, along with Scottsdale-based BB Hotels, New York-based Metrovest Equities and BLDG MGMT, announced on Monday the acquisition of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa in Paradise Valley. The group is buying the resort, at 5700 E. McDonald...
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
News4Jax.com

Walt Disney World shares holiday food and drinks at resort hotels

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared details on its blog about some of the delicious food and drinks at its resort hotels for the holiday season. From festive gingerbread cookies to eggnog cheesecake — each resort has something perfect to bring some holiday cheer. Disney recently shared...
BAY LAKE, FL
milestomemories.com

New Hyatt Promotion, Save up to 15% on Stays Through April

New Hyatt Promotion, Save up to 15% on Stays Through April. Hyatt has a new promotion this holiday season and through the early months of next year. More than 850 participating Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world are offering a special, limited time offer, with up to 15% savings for reservations booked by December 21, 2021, for stays through April 30, 2022.
TRAVEL
Hotel Online

Nordic Hotels & Resorts Plans September 2022 Opening of Sommerro in Oslo

Norway’s largest ever preservation project, the new urban retreat is set to be one of Europe’s most anticipated openings in the new year. NEW YORK, NY – November 10, 2021 – Nordic Hotels & Resorts announced today that it is bringing one of Oslo’s most iconic buildings back to life as Sommerro – a new luxury hotel set to open its doors in September 2022. With panoramic views of the Norwegian capital, Sommerro is housed in the former headquarters of Oslo Lysverker, the city’s original electrical company, and will be a modern tribute to Norwegian cultural heritage, revolutionizing the city’s hospitality landscape with a strong focus on eco-conscious experiences. A community in its own right, the 231-room art deco hotel, complete with 56 branded residences, will boast four restaurants and three bars, meeting and event spaces with capacity for up to 150 people, a 200-seat gilded theatre, a gym and wellness space, and the city’s first year-round rooftop pool, sauna, and terrace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
golfbusinessnews.com

Springs Resort opens new-look hotel and spa

Springs Resort and Golf Club in Oxfordshire has unveiled the finished transformation of its 19th century Manor House into a boutique hotel and spa. The resort, which is owned by Darwin Escapes, is located 30 minutes from Oxford, benefitting from easy access to major road networks but surrounded by rolling countryside.
GOLF
dallassun.com

Live Like There's Snow Tomorrow: Save Up To 40% On A Winter Escape with Offers from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' Portfolio Of Top Mountain Retreats

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® has bundled-up the best deals for a bundled-up vacation adventure this winter. Those yearning to hit the slopes, lace up skates, or get cozy by the fireplace will find great wintertime offers-up to 40% off-in this year's Ski Getaways promotion. Featuring travel perks to some of the country's most desirable mountain regions, offers for snow sports and family fun include:
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Save Up to 45 Percent Through June 2022 in Indonesia, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam With IHG Rewards

You can save up to 45 percent off of the Best Flexible Rate — which is an unrestricted, non-qualified, non-discounted rate — when you stay a minimum of two nights at your choice of participating hotel and resort properties in Indonesia, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam with IHG Rewards through Thursday, June 30, 2022…
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

149K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy