Save Up to 50 Percent Through March 2022 With Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Norway’s largest ever preservation project, the new urban retreat is set to be one of Europe’s most anticipated openings in the new year. NEW YORK, NY – November 10, 2021 – Nordic Hotels & Resorts announced today that it is bringing one of Oslo’s most iconic buildings back to life as Sommerro – a new luxury hotel set to open its doors in September 2022. With panoramic views of the Norwegian capital, Sommerro is housed in the former headquarters of Oslo Lysverker, the city’s original electrical company, and will be a modern tribute to Norwegian cultural heritage, revolutionizing the city’s hospitality landscape with a strong focus on eco-conscious experiences. A community in its own right, the 231-room art deco hotel, complete with 56 branded residences, will boast four restaurants and three bars, meeting and event spaces with capacity for up to 150 people, a 200-seat gilded theatre, a gym and wellness space, and the city’s first year-round rooftop pool, sauna, and terrace.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO