Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave an upbeat sales forecast, fueled by growth in new markets. Revenue has the potential to top $46 billion by fiscal year 2024, Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said at company event Tuesday in New York. Analysts, on average, projected Qualcomm's sales would reach about $43.8 billion. The chipmaker's revenue is on course to expand about 16% in its current fiscal year, 2022, before slowing to grow at 7% in the following year, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO