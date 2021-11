Lando Norris has been in contact with Valentino Rossi ahead of the Italian’s final MotoGP race and hopes to race with the nine-time world champion in future. Rossi announced his plan to retire earlier this season and will bring the curtain down on his MotoGP career in Valencia this weekend, having raced in the premier class — winning seven titles at that level — since 2000. Norris lists Rossi as one of his idols growing up and the pair have been in touch since the 21-year-old reached Formula 1, and he hopes the pair can race together at some stage.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO