First Blues ceremonial puck drop since pandemic began will be family of fallen Marine

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - One of the most popular annual theme nights of the St. Louis Blues' season is happening Thursday. It's "Salute to Military Night" and it will be headlined by the family of fallen Marine and St. Charles County native Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz performing the ceremonial puck drop.

It will be the first puck drop in St. Louis since the pandemic began in March 2020. There at center ice will be Jared's father, Mark, stepmother, Jaclyn, mother, Sue, Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly and a member of the Predators.

St. Louis have a number of other special ways to honor our military tonight, as they host the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

Schmitz, who lived in Wentzville, MO, was killed along with 12 other U.S. service members in a bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

During the game, all Blues players will have a helmet decal that reads "LCPL JS" in honor of Schmitz. There will also be a moment of silence before the game in his honor.

The Blues will have a number of new elements on their warmup jerseys as well:

The jerseys will honor the 13 service members who lost their lives during the evacuation mission in Kabul, including St. Louis native, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz
The left sleeve will feature a patch listing all 13 namesThe right sleeve with have the number 13 with American flag
Each jersey will have the name of one of service member on right chest
• Majority will have ‘Schmitz’ and will be raffled to benefit the Lance Corporal Schmitz Memorial Fund and H.E.R.O.E.S Care
• 12 players will wear the names of one of the 12 other service members
• 2 O’Reilly jerseys will be presented to LCpl Schmitz’ mother and father

There were 872 tickets given out to local service men and women as part of the Military Night Out program.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

Family of Lance Cpl. Schmitz to drop puck before Thursday's game

Puck drop at Salute to Military game will be Blues' first since the pandemic began in March 2020. The family of Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz will drop the ceremonial puck before the Salute to Military game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.
5 On Your Side

Blues to honor fallen St. Louis native Marine Jared Schmitz on 'Salute to Military Night'

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are hosting their annual "Salute to Military Night" on Thursday at Enterprise Center, and will be honoring a fallen St. Louis area servicemember. The team will recognize the life of St. Louis native Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz before and during the team's Thursday night game against the Nashville Predators. Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. Schmitz was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.
