CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Daryl Kunik's latest mixed-use project in far East Austin progresses amid neighborhood concerns

By Kathryn Hardison
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Central Austin Management Group — known for developments like Springdale General and Canopy — is pursuing its...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Real Estate
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Austin Business Journal

Taylor ISD approves Chapter 313 incentives for Samsung as final decision looms

As Samsung inches closer toward a final decision, Taylor officials have approved the final piece of their incentives package to lure the company's $17 billion chipmaking plant. It promises to be one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history — so big that Samsung can skirt hundreds of millions of dollars in school taxes but still pay enough to give teachers raises. School district officials are jubilant at the possibility: "We want our teachers and our kids to have all the resources that those larger districts have, because we're not out in the country anymore."
TAYLOR, TX
Austin Business Journal

Ohio-based firm starts work on Pflugerville community with 1,050 residences, unique style

This company has broken ground on its first Texas project. The residences are a mix of townhomes and apartments with a unique design. “What we really design are blocks, so it feels like you're living more of an urban setting in the suburbs," an executive said. There will also be amenity space, a restaurant called The Goat and coworking space. All of this is planned just west of Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far East#Springdale General
Austin Business Journal

Fresh details revealed about Jonathan Coon's residential development overlooking Lake Austin

Entrepreneur-turned-real-estate-developer Jonathan Coon has new plans about how to transform 145 acres overlooking Lake Austin. He aims to create 179 luxury residences on this prized piece of land, and he's enlisted huge partners such as the Four Seasons, architecture firm Page and global real estate firm Hines. Prices will start at $4 million. Click through for a first look at the design and to read more about the players involved.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

$1B renewable energy project expected to create 400 jobs in Caldwell, Hays counties

Undisclosed incentives approved for solar, battery facilities south of Austin. Chem-Energy Corp., a California-based petroleum trading firm and energy company, plans to invest $1 billion in a pair of solar power and battery facilities near the suburb of Kyle. Officials call it the largest-ever economic development project, in terms of capital expenditure, for the region south of Austin.
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Austin Business Journal

Real estate Leads - November 5, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Austin Business Journal

Austin tech and startup hires: Brewbike appoints new CEO; ESO adds to C-suite

Here are six recent hires we noticed in the technology and startup space. • Austin emergency medical services software company ESO Solutions Inc. said Nov. 5 it has hired Kerri Swope as chief customer officer. She was previously head of customer operations at Gusto, a San Francisco-based payroll software company that recently acquired Austin's RemoteTeam.com. Prior to that, Swope worked at Care.com as vice president of Care.com HomePay. ESO, founded in 2004, is led by President and CEO Chris Dillie. Back in March, the company secured a majority stake investment from Austin-based PE firm Vista Equity Partners.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

New townhomes add density to Round Rock

The Sonoma Heights development — off Forest Creek Drive, south of U.S. Route 79 — will consist of 89 townhomes, with prices starting in the upper-$300,000 range. A spokesperson said: “We’re trying to bridge that gap between what people are used to when they’re renting versus when they finally purchase their first home."
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
701
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy