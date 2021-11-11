Daryl Kunik's latest mixed-use project in far East Austin progresses amid neighborhood concerns

As Samsung inches closer toward a final decision, Taylor officials have approved the final piece of their incentives package to lure the company's $17 billion chipmaking plant. It promises to be one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history — so big that Samsung can skirt hundreds of millions of dollars in school taxes but still pay enough to give teachers raises. School district officials are jubilant at the possibility: "We want our teachers and our kids to have all the resources that those larger districts have, because we're not out in the country anymore."

