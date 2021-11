As we’re finding out more and more lately, Britney Spears has been through a lot with her conservatorship over the past 13 years. With the legal tide beginning to turn in the pop star’s favor so that the restrictions placed on her are lessening, and the agreement as a whole seeming closer than ever to an actual end, Spears has been speaking out a lot against the people many of us thought had her back during this time: her family. Now, the embattled singer has given fans a heated conservatorship rant against her mom, Lynne Spears, but admits that it sounds mean.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO