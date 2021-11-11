Anastasia Brow Definer review: Can this tool make your eyebrows look fuller?

The wavy handle designs of Laruce Three Piece Eyebrow Grooming Set are a cool looking feature — and a useful one, too. They create a grippy handle that’s easy to control without slipping, and the angled brow powder brush’s precise bristles give you tons of control, too, and deposit a perfect amount of color. I like to dip the brow powder brush into my brow powder, tap off the excess, and then draw short pen-like strokes over my arch, followed by the tail and inner corners (that way, you deposit the most color on your arch for natural looking gradation). After I’ve filled my brows, I go over them with the spooly brush to blend the powder so it’s even more natural looking. The precise concealer brush is a bonus, especially on mornings when my under-eye bags are pronounced. I dip it into a creamy concealer, paint over dark shadows, and then blend with my ring finger for brighter eyes — a perfect accompaniment to my newly beefed up brows.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO