Police: Cop injured by shattered car glass from gunfire in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after investigators say someone opened fire at his undercover car, and he was hit by shards of glass.

The officer is expected to be physically OK, but the situation easily could have been much worse.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, at 29th and Dauphin streets, someone fired several shots at an unmarked police car, which had a couple of cops inside. They had been following an erratic driver.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, one bullet did the most damage.

“It penetrated the front windshield, and fragments of the glass and shards of glass struck the front-seat passenger,” he said.

Whoever fired the shots managed to get away.

The cop was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other officer was not injured.

“He’s fine but he’s extremely lucky,” Small added. “The one bullet went through the center of that front windshield. Either of these officers could have been struck by gunfire.”

Investigators swarmed the scene to see if they could get any clues. So far, no one has been arrested.