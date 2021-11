PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Eagles will perform a free community concert at the Colonial on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 P.M. "I encourage people to go. People get there and they realize how much they missed the opportunity to just get out of the house to see something new," Conductor Carl Jenkins said. "It is so much better to see and hear things live."

