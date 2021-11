When the new Ocean City High School building was officially opened in 2004, they actually moved closed to the Ocean City boardwalk and OC beach, as they are the only High School in South Jersey with such a unique location. But being adjacent to the popular tourist attractions in Ocean City is not the biggest claim to fame for OCHS Athletics: they have won the Ed Byrnes Award, given to the top athletic program in the Cape Atlantic League 17 times in the last 30 years.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO