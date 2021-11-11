CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 NBA players who were born in the wrong era

By Nick Villano
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has long been one of clear eras where certain players make more sense than others. Which NBA players were just born at the wrong time?. It happens all the time. A sport we love seems to change its philosophies, and we think about the players from the past who...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
Insider

Michael Jordan is 'soft' as a grandpa, his daughter says

Michael Jordan is notoriously one of the fiercest competitors in the history of professional sports. But when it comes to his family — specifically his grandson — His Airness is "soft," per his daughter. Jasmine Jordan-Christmas spoke about her dad and her career in Togethxr's "More Than A Name" series.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Laker’s son ruined rare piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia

The son of one former Los Angeles Laker made a decision with some Kobe Bryant memorabilia that he would probably like to have back. Ron Artest III, the son of retired NBA champion Ron Artest (who now goes by Metta Sandiford-Artest), spoke this week with TMZ Sports and revealed that he ruined a rare piece of Bryant memorabilia when he was younger.
NBA
Distractify

Here Are the Details on Dennis Rodman's Kids and Ex-Wives

If we’re talking about basketball legends, Dennis Rodman is a former professional basketball player who should definitely be included in the conversation. Based on his impressive rebounding abilities and fierce defensive moves, he was given the nickname “The Worm." Article continues below advertisement. Over the course of his NBA career,...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To LaMelo Ball's Outfit: "Bro Dressed Like A Highlighter"

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets started the season on a dominant note. After going over 20 points down at one point in the game, Ball led a phenomenal comeback. Ball's performance helped the Hornets win a close game against the Indiana Pacers. The final score of the match was 123-122 in favor of the Hornets.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

