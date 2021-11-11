CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed in Dallas Redbird area crash

By Curt Lewis
One person has died in a Dallas crash overnight.

Officials say the call came in just past 9:30 p.m. sending firefighters to the intersection of Cockrell Hill Road and Brass Way less than a mile from Dallas Executive Airport.

They found one person trapped in the twisted wreckage and worked to pry the victim out. However, that person was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not said what or who caused the crash.

KRLD News Radio

Police looking for missing Irving teen

Irving Police are still looking for Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson, a 16-year old Hispanic female with intellectual disabilities. Tammy was wearing a blue sweater and multicolored Vans slip-on shoes, and pants of an unknown description.
