Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased...

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Lucid Stock Hits 9-Month High After Lifting Production Outlook

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) is up 9.4% at $49.01 this morning, hitting its highest level since February after posting smaller-than-expected third-quarter losses of 21 cents per share. The electric vehicle concern said reservations jumped to 13,000 last quarter, amounting to an order book of roughly $1.3 billion, with numbers now beyond 17,000. CEO Peter Rawlinson noted demand for its Lucid Air model is rising, predicting the production of 20,000 units by 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Tapestry Stock: There's A Bull Driving This 'Coach'

Tapestry reported its fiscal Q1 results with the company emerging out of the pandemic. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) reported its latest quarterly result which beat expectations highlighted by impressive momentum in the core "Coach" brand. Indeed, even as the company's global retail footprint continues to face pandemic-related disruptions, an expanding online presence has boosted margins and earnings supporting a positive long-term outlook. We are bullish on the stock and expect the trends to accelerate through 2022 as Tapestry benefits from not only an ongoing global economic recovery but also a return of international travel which is a crucial element for the business with exposure to key tourist shopping destinations. Even with the stock already a big winner this year, we see more upside with the company well-positioned to consolidate its leadership position in luxury goods.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MercardoLibre stock sinks after equity offering priced at a 5.1% discount

Shares of MercadoLibre Inc. sank 5.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Latin America-based e-commerce platform said it raised $1.55 billion through public stock offering of 1 million shares that priced at a discount. The company said the offering, plans of which were announced late Monday, priced at $1,550.00 per share, which was 5.1% below Monday's closing price of $1,633.21. The 1 million-share offering represented 2.0% of the shares outstanding as of Nov. 3. The stock has declined 14.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Edges Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat Driven By Comp Sales Gains

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while boosting its full-year profit forecast, following Home Depot's lead with solid same-store sales. The stock edged lower, however, as investors reacted to disappointing profit margins that were pressured by rising supply chain disruption and labor costs.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

After Earnings, Is a Comeback for Wix Stock in Sight?

Wix continues to deliver strong revenue growth. The ability for companies to build their own apps with Wix could attract more customers. Building a sustained competitive edge could prove difficult over time. Wix's (NASDAQ:WIX) stock price fell slightly in Thursday trading following the release of its third-quarter earnings report on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Walmart, Home Depot stock gains after earnings would add about 44 points to the Dow's price

Shares of Home Depot Inc. and Walmart Inc. rallied in premarket trading Tuesday, enough to add about 44 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average's price, after both retail giants reported better-than expected fiscal third-quarter results. Walmart's stock rose 1.2% ahead of the open, and the implied price gain would add about 12 points to the Dow's price. Home Depot's stock climbed 1.3%, and the implied price gain would add about 32 points to the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 51 points, or 0.1%.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Tenet Healthcare offering $1.45 billion of nine-year high-yield bonds

Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp. said Tuesday it is planning a private placement of $1.45 billion of nine-year, high-yield bonds. Process will be used to fund the acquisition of Surgical Center Development #3, LLC and Surgical Center Development #4, LLC's ownership interest in a portfolio of 92 ambulatory surgery centers and certain other related assets, the company said. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt, for working capital and capital expenditures. Tenet shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 101% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Earnings Beat Electrifies Axon Enterprise Stock

Taser maker Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) is surging today, up 6.2% to trade at $177.78 at last check, though pulling back from this morning's bigger gains. The company announced third-quarter earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $231.99 million, which is much higher than analysts' expected 26 cents per share on $201.22 million. Plus, Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold" after the event, with a price-target hike to $232 from $184. Colliers Securities chimed in too, raising its price target to $240 from $215.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Home Depot Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, Same-Store Sales Boost

Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday as home improvement buyers shrugged-off the recent surge in inflation and boosted average ticket sales. Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending on October 31, the company's fiscal third quarter, were pegged...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

On Holding stock soars after surprise profit

On Holding AG stock soared 21% in early Tuesday trading after the newly-public athletic company reported a surprise third-quarter profit. Net income totaled CHf 13.0 million (US$14.0 million), or CHf 0.04 per share, up from CHf 8.1 million, or CHf 0.03 per share, last year. Sales totaled CHf 218.0 million (US$234.8 million), up from CHf 130.1 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of CHf 0.11 per share and sales of CHf 182.8 million. On's Co-Chief Executive Martin Hoffmann called the most recent quarter the "strongest" in the company's history in terms of sales. "Recent supply...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Nike share gains lead Dow's 68-point jump

Behind strong returns for shares of Home Depot and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Home Depot (HD) and Nike (NKE) have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 68 points (0.2%) higher. Home Depot's shares have gained $21.32 (5.8%) while those of Nike have risen $3.03 (1.8%), combining for a roughly 160-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Visa (V) Microsoft (MSFT) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Peloton Aims to Raise $1 Billion in Stock Offering

Peloton Interactive Inc. on Tuesday announced a $1 billion stock offering, just weeks after the maker of connected fitness equipment said it didn’t need additional capital to weather wider-than-expected losses and slowing growth. Peloton poured hundreds of millions of dollars into ramping up manufacturing to meet soaring demand during the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

La-Z-Boy stock rallies more than 6% after 'record' sales, increased capacity

Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. jumped more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the furniture maker said its fiscal second-quarter sales hit a record, with the company able to increase its capacity to meet heightened demand and a "significant" backlog. La-Z-Boy said its prices and surcharges are helping offset rising raw-material costs. The company said it earned $39.5 million, or 89 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $34.9 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 85 cents a share. Sales rose to $576 million from $459 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected La-Z-Boy to report adjusted EPS of 73 cents on sales of $541 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Garrett Motion Plans $100M Stock Buyback

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) has authorized a $100 million share repurchase program valid until November 15, 2022. Purchases will be made pro-rata between Series A Preferred and common shares, with the $100 million split 4.0:1.0 between Series A Preferred shares and common shares. Garrett held $534 million in cash...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

