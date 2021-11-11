CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GE’s CEO could make a fortune when the company splits into 3

By Rosanna Landis Weaver
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Larry Culp's employment contract guarantees...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

GE - When Conglomerates Split, Find The Trending Oligopolists

Although the trend started a while back, we are seeing a significant surge in the number of major conglomerates splitting up. A week does not go by now without news of another conglomerate announcing a split up - Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) hiving off its truck group, General Electric (GE) separating its healthcare and energy divisions away from aviation, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) continuing to own stakes in its electronics and infrastructure interests that it is carving out, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) peeling consumer health away from medical, and, very recently, news that Merck (MRK) may divest of its animal health unit.
BUSINESS
yale.edu

GE’s Split Unravels a Massive Management Mistake

This commentary originally appeared in Fortune. General Electric CEO Larry Culp has challenged singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka’s admonition that “breaking up is hard to do.” Sedaka’s 1962 hit song by that name charted at number one in Billboard in 1962 and returned to the top in 1975—both years that fell squarely in GE’s heyday. Culp’s historic action this week will split what remains of the former industrial behemoth into three big chunks.
BUSINESS
stlouisnews.net

Responding to market demands, GE to split into 3 companies

BOSTON, Massachusetts: In what could signal the end of an era, famed American manufacturer General Electric, after struggling under its own weight, has decided to divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. The company had earlier stopped manufacturing its popular appliances, along with the...
BUSINESS
aerotechnews.com

GE to split into three separate public companies

General Electric, the venerable U.S. company that was founded in the late 19th century, announced Nov. 9, 2021, that it would divide itself into three separate companies. The three new companies will focus on aviation, healthcare, and energy. GE has already divested the products that most Americans know the company...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge#Ceos#Sec#Executive Compensation#Bloomberg
delawarebusinessnow.com

The GE split and a CEO’s eye-popping pay package

This week, GE announced plans to finally leave the world of conglomerates. Larry Culp – who had retired to the picturesque Eastern Shore town of Chestertown, MD after stepping down as CEO of a former mini conglomerate – agreed to take the reins of the legendary company in 2018. Before...
BUSINESS
WDBO

GE to end its run as a conglomerate, split into 3 companies

General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. The company’s announcement Tuesday is the culmination of an arduous, yearslong reshaping of a symbol of American...
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

GE to Split Into 3 Companies Focused on Aviation, Healthcare, Energy

General Electric has announced it is splitting into three public companies that will concentrate on aviation, healthcare, and energy. In a Nov. 9 press release (pdf), the company said it plans to spin off GE Aviation, GE Healthcare, and the combined GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into three separate “industry-leading, investment-grade public companies” in order “to realize the full potential of each business.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Vindy.com

GE, with long Valley history, to split into 3 companies

Once a thriving employer in the Mahoning Valley, General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. The company’s announcement Tuesday is the culmination of an...
NILES, OH
investing.com

GE split could nudge other big companies to become leaner, simpler

(Reuters) - Large U.S. companies may be compelled to simplify their structure by splitting or offloading a particular unit following General Electric (NYSE:GE) Co's bold move to break off into three companies, at least three Wall Street analysts said. There is a growing call from investors for companies to present...
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

GE will split into three companies but keep the jet-engine unit crucial to Boeing

General Electric will split into three separate companies in a stunning breakup of the iconic manufacturer founded by Thomas Edison whose sprawling businesses once made it the world’s most valuable company. The shares surged. GE will spin off its health care business in early 2023 and combine its renewable energy,...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with GE CEO Larry Culp on planned split

General Electric CEO Larry Culp sits down with the 'Squawk on the Street' team to lay out the company's plan to split into three separate companies focused on aviation, energy and health care. Culp provides details surrounding the planned split's timetable and who will be in charge of the new companies. The GE chief also explains why the split will provide an opportunity for "sharper capital allocation" and "more strategic flexibility."
BUSINESS
AFP

GE to split into three companies in latest restructuring

Multinational conglomerate General Electric announced Tuesday it will split into three separate, publicly-traded companies in the latest move by the industrial giant to shore up its fortunes. GE will spin off its healthcare and energy businesses, and the remaining core of the century-old company founded by Thomas Edison will focus on aviation. Hard hit by the 2008 financial crisis, the company has undergone several downsizing and restructuring efforts by multiple CEOs, and incurred massive debt. The Boston-based company said in a statement the split will leave the independently run businesses better positioned to "deliver long-term growth and create value" for customers, investors and employees.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy