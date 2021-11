We love love! Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne celebrated his CMA Awards win by planting a sweet kiss on his boyfriend, ten months after publicly coming out. TJ Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, celebrated his Vocal Duo Of the Year win with a little PDA! After TJ and his brother, John Osborne, were announced as the CMA winners in the category, both men appeared to give a sweet kiss to their significant others. This marked the first time TJ has been seen with a partner since coming out in February 2021. After the quick moment captured by cameras, the brothers took the stage to accept the major award, and spoke to the crowd about bringing unity to county music.

