Huntsville Barber shop offering free haircuts for veterans for second year in a row

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday is veterans day. It’s a time for us to celebrate those who have served in the U.S. military, and places all over the Tennessee Valley are finding ways to thank those who served our country; one barber shop doing just that.

All day long, stylists at Taylor’s Barber Shop on Memorial Parkway are offering free cuts to veterans.

“For 34 years I’ve been a barber, ccut a lot of veterans from World War I all the way up to present, and I always enjoyed saying ‘thank you for your service,'” master barber and Taylor’s owner Ollie Taylor said.

It wasn’t until the death of one Taylor’s own barbers of 50 years, Bobby Smith, that the idea came to him. Smith was a Korean War Veteran.

“I hope they can see that they truly are appreciated for their great sacrifice that they made for the freedoms that we have. I think that’s very important in this day in time that they feel the gratitude that we have,” Taylor said.

The first annual event last year was in Smith’s honor. After the success and positive feedback received, Taylor said they just had to host it again.

“I really enjoyed the stories, really enjoyed seeing the people and really enjoyed the smile on their face because we were able to give something back and they really appreciated it,” Taylor said.

In addition to a cut — each vet is gifted a copy of 3rd generation vet Dwayne Pero’s self help book, ‘The Empowered Veteran.’ Pero is a longtime customer at the barber shop and was thrilled to help host.

“It really felt good to do it. There were a lot of veterans that came in and said, we don’t get this that often, and it feels really good to them to come in and be appreciated for what they did do no matter what generation of service they were,” Pero said.

