Dangling sign causes standstill traffic for miles on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A long stretch of I-565 backed up with bumper-to-bumper traffic, just in time for rush-hour traffic on Veterans Day. The cause? A sign dangling over the highway.

Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said the signs for exits 14 and 15 were damaged during an early morning collision, confirming a large truck hit the sign.

Burkett said there would be no attempt to repair or replace the signs immediately.

“[Replacement of the signs] depends on [the] availability of materials, but it can sometimes take months to get signs and parts for a sign structure,” said Burkett.

Traffic maps at 7:45 Thursday morning showed nothing but bright red as vehicles backed up from Greenbrier Parkway all the way to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) sent out an alert around 5:15 Thursday morning, warning motorists that there would be travel issues due to a sign being repaired. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) along with MPD set up along several points along the interstate to help direct traffic.

Authorities highly suggest drivers use alternate routes wherever possible, and use caution in these areas.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

