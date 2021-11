Daniil Medvedev will be up against Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2021 Paris Masters. Medvedev is ranked No.2 in the world while Korda is the World No.39. Without a doubt, Daniil Medvedev has been one of the best players on tour this season. He has the most hardcourt victories this season and started his season with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open. After that, we won 4 titles including a masters title at Toronto. He then shocked the world by beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the US Open to win his maiden grand slam.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO