In a second round bout of the Paris Masters 2021, Hubert Hurkacz and Tommy Paul will go up against each other. Hubert Hurkacz, at present, is the world no. 10. He broke into the top 10 ATP rankings last month. He has 4 ATP titles to his name, having won the first one at the Winston-Salem Open by defeating Benoit Paire. Along with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Hurkacz lifted the doubles trophy at the 2020 edition of the Paris Masters. In 2021, he won his first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open by defeating Jannik Sinner. His most prominent appearance was at the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon this year, where he defeated 8-time champion Roger Federer.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO