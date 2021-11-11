CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Rust’ Prosecutors’ Challenge: Why It’s So Hard to Get Convictions From Movie Set Deaths

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

17 fatal occupational injuries have been recorded on film and TV sets since 2011, but only one has led to a criminal conviction. When Richard Jones’ daughter Sarah Jones died while filming on active railroad tracks during the first day of filming director Randall Miller’s “Midnight Rider” in 2014, he founded...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
John Landis
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

‘Rust’ crew reportedly loaded Baldwin’s gun with live bullets for target practice

The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Brandon Lee's Sister Shannon Calls for 'Mandatory Gun Safety Training' on Film Sets After Rust Death

Shannon Lee wants mandatory gun safety training on any film set that handles firearms. After the Rust on-set tragedy in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a real lead bullet from a prop gun, the sister of late actor Brandon Lee is sharing her point of view. Brandon died at age 28 in a similar accident in March 1993 on the set of his film The Crow.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Associated Press
Washington Post

‘Rust’ armorer’s lawyer suggests ‘sabotage,’ crew member details lack of gun safety on set of Alec Baldwin movie

Former “Rust” crew members and their attorneys are speaking out about what they believe went wrong on the New Mexico set of the low-budget production last month, when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a weapon that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Lane Luper, who served as first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Cinematographer Fatally Shot On The Set Of 'Rust' Halyna Hutchins's Husband Hires Lawyers Specializing In Wrongful Death Lawsuits

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' — whose life was cut short after being shot on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust — husband has reportedly hired attorneys that specialize in wrongful death lawsuits. Article continues below advertisement. According to TMZ Halyna's partner Matthew Hutchins will reportedly be represented by Los...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Alec Baldwin’s Idiotic Call for More Police on Movie Sets After His ‘Rust’ Shooting

Someone needs to check on Alec Baldwin. In the two weeks since Baldwin unintentionally discharged a live weapon at two people on the Santa Fe set of the Western picture Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, it’s been made abundantly clear that laying low isn’t a part of the PR plan. Baldwin has been tweeting through it, posting alleged proof that an assistant director yelled “cold gun” on set and amplifying an Instagram post by costume designer Terese Magpale Davis, who wrote that the narrative of an unsafe Rust set “is bullshit” (Baldwin was also a producer on the film). That narrative, which includes the fact that a half-dozen crew members walked off the set just hours before Hutchins and Souza were shot, situates the tragedy within a larger framework of not just the presence of live rounds on Hollywood sets but of existing workplace schisms that have exploded into full-blown union strikes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MovieWeb

Brandon Lee's Sister Wants Gun Safety Reform on Movie Sets After Rust Accident

The tragic death of Halyna Hutchins seemed all too familiar for Shannon Lee. The daughter of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Shannon's brother, Brandon Lee, had also been killed by a prop firearm on the set of The Crow in 1993. His death had led to increased safety regulations in movie and TV productions, leading to immense confusion and anger from many when a prop gun Alec Baldwin was holding had somehow discharged a "live round" that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
TheWrap

‘Rust’ Case Prosecutor Rejects ‘Sabotage’ Claim From Armorer’s Lawyers: ‘We Do Not Have Any Proof’

The district attorney responsible for the “Rust” case rejected the idea floated by armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers that “sabotage” could have led to the fatal shot that killed Halyna Hutchins. Speaking in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies addressed the looming...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prosecutor denies sabotage on Rust set but points to ‘so many levels of failures’

The district attorney investigating the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set of Rust, says she knows who loaded the gun, and denied it had been intentional.Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Mary Carmack-Altwies said there were “so many levels of failures” which led to Ms Hutchins accidentally being shot and killed on the set of Rust by actor Alec Baldwin on 21 October.Investigators have been looking for answers as to how a prop gun declared safe came to be loaded, and Ms Carmack-Altwies said they had found additional live rounds on set.“We still don’t...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Rust' Armorer's Lawyer Makes Concerning Claim About Why Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins Would Be Loaded on Set

Attorneys for the Rust armorer appeared on TV on Wednesday, and one of them suggested that the tragic shooting on set last week was an act of intentional sabotage, not a mistake. Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence both represent armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the investigation of the shooting, and they appeared side by side on The Today Show. Bowles said that someone must have put live rounds of ammunition into the box of dummy rounds on purpose.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy