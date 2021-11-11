‘Survivor’ Season 41 Episode 8 Recap: This Week’s Winners, Losers and Snoozers

With the shareholder meeting around the corner, the Roys gear up for battle and unsheathe Kendall’s troubled past. The episode’s title, “The Disruption,” draws upon the name of a fictional satirical talk show hosted by Sophie Iwobi (played by Ziwe Fumudoh) that recently slams Kendall’s prior support of his father. After a reporter notes the great deal of concern Kendall shares about the opinions other’s hold of him, Kendall recall’s on Sophie slamming him as the “oedi-pussy.” While it’s evident Kendall wants to portrayed as able to take a joke, it’s unclear who exactly he’s trying to convince. Whether it be to appease the court of public opinion or simply himself, Kendall lacks the imagination required to see the critiques merit beyond their comedic delivery. Yet where critiques of his manliness are concerned, Kendall is willing to concede their truth, announcing it’s okay because, “[he] is, who [he] is”.

