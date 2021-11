Cast your mind back to the summer and you might recall we ran a story on a pristine 1995 Toyota Supra that sold for what we then called “an absurd” $201,000. Well, that car could soon be reclassified as a bargain if one Illinois dealership gets its way and persuades somebody to part with $299,800 for this one. A 1993 “Sport Roof” car with the removable top but no rear spoiler, it looks stunning in its anthracite paint, and its 321 hp 2JZ turbocharged straight-six is mated to the hugely desirable six-speed manual transmission.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO