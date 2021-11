There is still a way to honor Veterans if you haven’t yet had an opportunity. Uintah Basin Technical College is hosting a Veterans Day 5K on Saturday and donations will go toward a new UBTech Veteran Scholarship. The event will take place at the Vernal UBTech campus on November 13th. Registration starts at 7:30am with a flag ceremony at 8am followed by the 5K. A free community pancake breakfast will take place from 8:30 to 10am and everyone is invited whether they joined in the 5K or not. Also note that there are different donation levels. The $40 and over donation level receives a commemorative long sleeve shirt and a medal. Visit www.ubtech.edu/vday5K for more information.

UINTAH, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO