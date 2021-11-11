CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, KS

Mitchell County included in red flag warning today

 5 days ago
A red flag warning that includes Mitchell County has been issued by the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb. The red flag warning is...

Related
Salina Post

NWS issues fire weather watches for counties in our area

Fire weather watches have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb., has issued a fire weather watch in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties in our area. Jewell County. Mitchell County. Northwest winds from 15 to 20...
HASTINGS, NE
Salina Post

NWS: Breezy, chilly across the area Wednesday

Gusty north winds will usher in much cooler air on Wednesday across central and eastern Kansas, according to the National Weather Service. The brisk winds and drier air also will result in very high grassland fire danger over most of the area.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

Minor quake strikes northwest of Gypsum early this morning

GYPSUM - A minor earthquake rattled part of southeastern Saline County early this morning. The 2.3 magnitude quake struck at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday just northwest of Gypsum, according to information from the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered east of S. Kipp Road between Kansas Highway 4 and McReynolds Road.
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Fiber optic line work continues on 2 of city's boulevards

The City of Salina has announced that fiber optic line work will continue in parts of the city this week. Eli Drilling will continue placing Bluebird underground fiber optic lines. According to information from the city, crews will be working on the west side of Broadway Boulevard from W. South Street to Franklin Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

County closing part of E. Coronado Heights Road for drainage work

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced the closing of part of E. Coronado Heights Road for drainage work beginning Tuesday. According to information released this afternoon, E. Coronado Heights Road between S. Kipp Road and S. Whitmore Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday for the replacement of two cross road drainage structures. The road is scheduled to be closed until Friday evening.
TRAFFIC
Salina Post

UPDATE: Two small quakes strike within minutes SW of Gypsum

GYPSUM - Two additional minor earthquakes rattled part of southeastern Saline County. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude quake struck at 11:45 a.m. Sunday southwest of Gypsum. The quake was centered northwest of the E. Hedberg Road/S. Whitmore Road intersection. The second quake (2.2 magnitude), struck at...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

