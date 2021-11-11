Two-time All-Star Joakim Soria retires after 14-season career

Joakim Soria Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Soria spent the first five seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals, serving as their primary closer and racking up 160 of his 229 career saves during his first tenure with the organization. Soria made the American League All-Star team in just his second MLB season in 2008 when he gathered 42 saves and posted career-bests in ERA (1.60) and WHIP (0.86).

Soria earned his second All-Star nod in 2010 when he posted a career-high 43 saves to go along with a 1.78 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

The 37-year-old signed as a free agent with the Texas Rangers in December 2012 and was traded to the Detroit Tigers in July 2014. Soria was traded from the Tigers to the Pittsburgh Pirates one day before the 2015 MLB trade deadline.

The Monclova, Mexico, native signed as a free agent with the Royals in December 2015 and spent two more years with Kansas City before being moved to the Chicago White Sox in January 2018. Soria was traded again in July 2018, this time to the Milwaukee Brewers before signing with the Oakland Athletics in December of that year.

Soria signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in February 2021 before being traded one final time to the Toronto Blue Jays in July. Soria's 229 career saves had him placed fifth among all active players.