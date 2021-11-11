Man, 62, mercilessly beaten and stabbed in Manhattan gang assault

A 62-year-old man was beaten and repeatedly stabbed by a group of seven attackers in a caught-on-camera assault in Manhattan, police said Thursday.

The alarming incident happened about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday on W. 44th St. near 8th Ave. The victim told cops that the incident began with one of the suspects simply asking “What are you looking at?” The ensuing argument escalated into a beatdown.

The first attacker knocked the victim to the ground by striking him with a blunt object from behind, police said. The other six men then rushed from different directions, stabbing and slashing the victim.

The victim is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital with numerous stab and slash wounds to his body, head and nose. Efforts to reach family of the victim were unsuccessful.

The suspects are being sought.

Police ask that anyone with information about the suspects call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

With Kerry Burke