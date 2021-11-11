CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD seeks suspect who drew swastikas in Brooklyn subway station

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

An anti-Semitic bigot scrawled swastikas on four MTA posters and signs inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Thursday.

Police said the incident happened inside the Fort Hamilton Parkway station on the morning of Oct. 20.

The suspect is still being sought. The incident is under investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Through Nov. 7, police have counted 166 involved anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city, a 44% increase from the 115 anti-Semitic crimes reported during the same period of 2020.

Police ask that anyone with information about the swastika suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

