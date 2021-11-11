CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embark Trucks Concludes SPAC But Bolting Investors Take Back $300M

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the same day that electric truck maker Rivian closed its first day as a public company with an $86 billion valuation, autonomous trucking startup Embark Trucks concluded its SPAC merger valued at $5 billion. But early investors redeemed nearly 30 million shares, cutting Embark's proceeds by about $300...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Looking At General Motors's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Gates Industrial, Gogoro Partner To Accelerate Sustainable Urban Transportation

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) and Gogoro announced an expanded exclusive partnership to accelerate sustainable urban transportation. As part of the renewed partnership, the parties co-developed FLO DRIVE, a vehicle drivetrain system based on Gates Carbon Drive that will be exclusively available to Powered By Gogoro Network (PBGN) vehicle makers through the Gogoro Development Kit (GDK).
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Trading Vs Investing

Trading and investing have many similarities but also some very subtle and nuanced differences. The most important distinction would be timeframe. An investor's timeline is probably far longer than a trader, who is really more in tune to the day to day market action. That's not to say an investor cares little about the daily market movements. Big surges in volatility, which tend to be temporary offer good chances for an investor to scoop up bargains.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Investors Give SPACs a Fresh Take

One of the keys to trading success is to identify what themes or sectors are working best. Traders always gravitate toward the strongest action and tend to make it self-fulfilling to some extent. Quite often, a couple of strong stocks in a sector will lead to strength in other names in the group.
STOCKS
94.3 Jack FM

Wynn Resorts and Bill Foley-backed SPAC terminate $3.2 billion deal

(Reuters) – Wynn Resorts Ltd and billionaire investor Bill Foley-backed blank-check firm on Friday called off their $3.2 billion deal to take the casino operator’s online betting subsidiary public. The termination follows similar collapses in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) space. Earlier this week, NFL veterans Eli and Peyton...
GAMBLING
dcvelocity.com

Autonomous truck company Embark begins trading on Nasdaq

Autonomous truck company Embark Trucks, Inc. completed its merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II this week and began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol EMBK. The company is valued at approximately $5 billion. Embark builds the software that powers autonomous trucks and will license it to users on a per-mile basis. To date, the company says it has more than 14,200 reservations for the self-driving technology, including from logistics companies such as Knight-Swift, Mesilla Valley Transportation, and DHL. The announcement makes history in that 26-year old Co-Founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues is now the youngest CEO of a publicly held company. Rodrigues founded Embark in 2016 with business partner and Chief Technology Officer Brandon Moak. They say the capital raised in the transaction will help the company bring self-driving trucks to market in the next few years. “We are thrilled to reach this important milestone and become a public company to further our mission of evolving the trucking industry, and using autonomous software to create a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable freight ecosystem,” Rodrigues said in a press statement Thursday. “... We remain differentiated as America’s longest running self-driving truck program with an asset-light go-to-market strategy, our proprietary patent-pending Vision Map Fusion technology, and our carrier-friendly, platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface approach. We believe that the capital raised in this transaction will help us achieve our commercialization plans to bring self-driving trucks to the U.S. Sunbelt in 2024.”
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Embark's 26-Year-Old CEO on Taking the Self-Driving Truck Tech Firm Public Via SPAC

Autonomous tech developer Embark made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday via a SPAC merger, making its CEO Alex Rodrigues, the youngest chief executive of a publicly-traded company at the age of 26. He joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to discuss what led to the IPO and what it means for the trucking industry as it looks to navigate ongoing supply chain issues. "I think there are really three major benefits to autonomous trucks. You think about the benefit from an efficiency perspective, from a safety perspective, and from an environmental perspective," Rodrigues noted.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Autonomous truck software firm Embark Trucks goes public via SPAC merger but stock falls

Autonomous trucking firm Embark Trucks Inc. began trading on the Nasdaq exchange today after completing its merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. The company, which is trading under the ticker symbol “EMBK,” is valued at $5 billion and raised more than $600 million in proceeds from the sale. Early investors redeemed nearly 30 million shares, however, cutting its proceeds by around $300 million.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Embark Trucks, Backblaze join Bay Area's record flood of new public companies

Two more Bay Area businesses made their stock debuts Thursday in what has been a record year for new public companies from the region. San Francisco-based self-driving tech company Embark Trucks Inc. entered the Nasdaq with the ticker symbol of EMBK and a valuation of about $5 billion after merging with blank check company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II. Its shares dropped by about 11% on Thursday, going as low as $8.65 after opening at $10.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Motley Fool

Why 1 Investor Is Watching This Gambling SPAC Very Closely

Earlier this year, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) announced that it was spinning off part of its business, naming it Wynn Interactive. As part of the spinoff, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AUS) is merging with Wynn Interactive to bring it the public markets, giving investors another gambling stock option.
GAMBLING
Reuters

SPAC tied to Trump's media venture seeks investor support -sources

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) is pitching prospective investors to back private investment in public equity (PIPE) transactions supporting its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The talks are...
POTUS
coinspeaker.com

Will Crypto Backed by Gold Bring Wave of New Investors?

Though cryptocurrency has always been an unstable asset available digitally, the gold-backing method can turn the tables for cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency has been the rage in the market ever since it came under the limelight. Many investors have since tried their luck with this new e-currency, and the reaction differs from person to person. While some saw it as an opportunity, others are still not sure about something intangible.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

TradeStation Going Public With SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know

Trading platform company TradeStation Group announced a SPAC merger Thursday that could help grow the company’s brand awareness, customer accounts and revenue. The SPAC Merger: TradeStation announced a merger with Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:QFTA). The deal values the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.43 billion. PIPE...
MARKETS
investmentu.com

Polestar SPAC IPO: What Investors Should Know About PSNY Stock

The Polestar IPO is the newest opportunity in the EV market. The company is going public via a SPAC deal with Gores Guggenheim. Let’s look at the details…. Polestar SPAC IPO: About the Electric Vehicle Company. Polestar is a Swedish electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The company has become an award-winning...
BUSINESS
Dallas News

Investors vote for electric vehicle company Bird Rides Inc. to go public via Dallas SPAC this week

Investors in a Dallas-based special purpose acquisition company voted Tuesday to approve a merger with Bird Rides Inc. to take the unprofitable scooter company public. Switchback II Corp. — the SPAC formed by two former oil and gas executives — said Los Angeles-based Bird will debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol BRDS, while its warrants will be listed as BRDS WS.
DALLAS, TX
Benzinga

Why Investors Are Unanimous In Their Backing Of Token Splits

Decentral Games is the second blockchain project to launch a token split referendum after its $DG community voted overwhelmingly in favor of the measure. The first, Polkadot token, DOT, saw its value more than double in seven days following their token 1:100 token split. Token splits in the crypto sector...
STOCKS
