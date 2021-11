A pair of real estate investment firms have paid more than $1.8 billion for Los Angeles’ historic CBS Studio Center. What Happened: Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management LLC outbid a dozen potential buyers for the property, resulting in a purchase price that was roughly $500 million more than the studio projected, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter."

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO