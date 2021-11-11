CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

BCA looking to speak with man who may have information on fatal Brooklyn Center crash

By Melissa Turtinen
 5 days ago
The Minnesota BCA is seeking the public's help identifying this person.

State authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man who may have information that could help in their investigation of a fatal crash in Brooklyn Center on Tuesday.

Judd Roger Anderson, 75, of Brooklyn Center, was killed the morning of Nov. 9 while driving on Highway 252 near 66th Avenue.

His vehicle was hit by 200 feet of chain-link fence that was being dragged by the suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle, authorities said. After the fence hit Anderson's vehicle, he lost control and slammed into a light pole. He died at the scene.

The driver of the stolen vehicle who caused the crash is still at large, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday released a photo of an individual (see above) they say may have information that could assist in their investigation.

The truck that was stolen and involved in the fatal crash.

The BCA says it is interested in speaking with the man in the picture because he may have information about the stolen truck or its driver.

The stolen truck is described as a blue 2007 Ford F250 with Minnesota plates MJW 169. It was last seen on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras exiting Highway 100 at France Avenue.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo, the driver involved in the crash, or knows the location of the truck, is asked to call the BCA Tipline at 877-996-6222 or call 911.

Events leading up to the crash

The incident unfolded around 9:55 a.m. when a 911 caller said that they had spotted their stolen construction trailer near Highway 610 and Zane Avenue in Brooklyn Park. Police responded and found the stolen trailer connected to the Ford truck in the parking lot of Hy-Vee at 9409 Zane Ave.

According to a release from Brooklyn Park police, the driver of the truck fled when officers attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled from the Hy-Vee parking lot, through a grassy area, down a ditch and then busted through a chain-link fence and onto Highway 610, at which point the stolen trailer detached from the truck.

However, the truck became entangled in 200-plus feet of chain-link fence that broke off and was dragging behind the truck as the driver fled east on Highway 610 and then onto south Highway 252.

When the truck driver approached Highway 252 and 66th Avenue, the chain-link fence hit Anderson's vehicle and he hit a light pole.

This crash caused the chain-link fence to dislodge from the truck, which continued driving and was last seen on traffic cameras exiting on France Avenue from Highway 100.

The truck was found to have been stolen, police said.

The Minnesota BCA and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.

Bring Me The News

Minnesota hunter has leg amputated after rifle went off unexpectedly

The Minnesota hunter whose rifle went off while he climbed a deer stand had to have his injured leg amputated. The 38-year-old from Dassel suffered the inadvertent gunshot wound around 2:40 p.m. Friday, while hunting in Kingston Township, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said. Since then, loved ones have identified the man as Mike Hendrickson, setting up a CaringBridge page to provide updates and a GoFundMe to generate financial support for the family.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to North St. Paul high school, assaults staff when questioned

A North St. Paul high schooler student brought a loaded gun to school, and now faces criminal charges for fighting with staff and officers who tried to take it. The North St. Paul Police Department said the incident happened at North High School on Tuesday, Nov. 9. School officials had gotten a tip about the student possibly having a firearm on school property. They were pulled from class, and both school employees and the resource officer started to question the student.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead after car goes airborne, slams into side of a house in Zion Township

A man died when a vehicle veered off the road, went airborne and crashed into the side of a central Minnesota home early Thursday. Cory Sturges, 22, was in a Pontiac G6, traveling northbound on County Road 195 that morning, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. Near the intersection with County Road 32 in Zion Township, Sturges' vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.
