Cramer Gives His Take On Change Healthcare, Veru And More

By Craig Jones
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is a good, steady firm. Cramer said with Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:...

Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His Disney Stock Position

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has been trending lower since announcing worse-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter financial results last week. What Happened: Disney reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 37 cents, which came in below the estimate of 44 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $18.53 billion, which beat the estimate of $16.26 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
Person
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Jim Cramer on October jobs report, Pfizer Covid pill, Peloton and more

Mad Money host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team react to the latest October jobs data, which was better than what Wall Street was expecting. Cramer also breaks down shares of Peloton, which have cratered after the at-home fitness company lowered its full-year sales forecast by $1 billion.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Change Healthcare's Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) earned $44.14 million, a 2.61% increase from the preceding quarter. Change Healthcare also posted a total of $867.86 million in sales, a 1.48% increase since Q4. In Q4, Change Healthcare earned $43.02 million, and total sales reached $855.16 million. What Is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Health Care#Cnbc#Change Healthcare Inc#Chng#Veru Inc#Arvl#Rivian Automotive#Rivn#Emerson Electric Co#Emr#Novagold Resources Inc
Benzinga

Recap: Dolby Laboratories Q4 Earnings

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dolby Laboratories their estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.56, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
Forbes

As Coinbase Moves Into NFT Space, Even Jim Cramer Changes Tune

Watch this: in April, CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer said people buying non-fungible tokens (NFT) are buying things that don’t exist. “We have people trying to put prices on things that didn't exist — think non-fungible tokens,” he said in April. He wasn’t saying don’t invest in them, but he was equating them with bubbles bound to pop.
MLB
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, VirTra had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. VirTra closed at $8.36 at the end of the last trading period.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At General Motors's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla Whale Trades For November 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 1000 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44.7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55.3% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares rose 4.53% to $8.99 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group’s stock is 246.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 144.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $455.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
