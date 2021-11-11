CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At...

Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 10 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.11% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In MSFT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.0 shares of Microsoft at the time with $100. This investment in MSFT would have produced an average annual return of 29.72%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion.
Benzinga

Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His Disney Stock Position

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has been trending lower since announcing worse-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter financial results last week. What Happened: Disney reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 37 cents, which came in below the estimate of 44 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $18.53 billion, which beat the estimate of $16.26 billion.
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock Breaks Bullish Again: Is Shib Or Doge To Thank Or This New Trading Tactic?

On Monday, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron announced the theater chain would begin accepting Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as a payment option within the next 60-120 days, which will even the payment playing field with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) enthusiasts who will be able to pay for tickets and concessions with their favorite crypto soon.
Benzinga

Peloton's Stock Rides Higher: Are Option Traders Turning Bullish?

What Happened: Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is up over 13% on the day, trading over 47 million shares versus its 10-day average of 27 million shares. Positive news came out when the company announced it raised another $1 billion in an equity offering, and that's likely part of why the stock is up on the day.
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital CEO Expects It To Be Next Crypto Stock Listed In The US

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX:GLXY) founder and CEO Michael Novogratz announced that he expects the stock of his crypto merchant bank to land on a United States stock exchange in the first quarter of 2022. What Happened: Novogratz wrote in Monday's Galaxy Digital press release that the firm looks "forward...
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, VirTra had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. VirTra closed at $8.36 at the end of the last trading period.
The Motley Fool

Why Cruise Stocks Sank Today

In cruise news today, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) are all down, falling 2.1%, 3.8%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST. And an announcement yesterday by Norwegian Cruise Line could be the cause of the whole mess. So what. Earlier...
Benzinga

Garrett Motion Plans $100M Stock Buyback

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) has authorized a $100 million share repurchase program valid until November 15, 2022. Purchases will be made pro-rata between Series A Preferred and common shares, with the $100 million split 4.0:1.0 between Series A Preferred shares and common shares. Garrett held $534 million in cash...
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
