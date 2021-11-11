CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

On the Move: Post Polak; Toscano Law Firm; Duane Morris; Pashman Stein

By Jonathan Erway
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew J. Toscano, formerly of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney and Carpenter, joined the Toscano Law Firm in Caldwell as an equity partner. Toscano was an associate at McElroy Deutsch, where he was assigned to the construction, surety and fidelity group. Toscano previously clerked for Essex County Superior Court Judge John Zunic. While...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Morris Manning IP Team Leaves for Alternative Legal Services Firm

The three-person team specializes in intellectual property and patent prosecution. Earlier this month Rimon announced a merger with nine-lawyer firm Ibarra Abogados, in Columbia. In September, it launched its second German office; and in July, an office in Seoul. Alternative legal services firm Rimon Law has boosted its intellectual property...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Duane Morris LLP Properly Hired for Afghanistan Lease Appeal

Duane Morris LLP is the proper legal representative for lessors seeking nearly $28 million in allegedly unpaid rent under Afghanistan real property leases with the U.S. Army despite the U.S. government’s contention that the firm wasn’t properly hired, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals said. Declarations establish that heirs...
POLITICS
roi-nj.com

Paramus family law firm announces new partner

Paramus-based law firm of Bozanian McGregor LLC is said in a Thursday announcement that Stephanie O’Neill has been named its newest partner. O’Neill graduated from Rutgers Law School in 2014 and has been practicing law for over six years. O’Neill has been an associate with Bozanian McGregor LLC for the...
PARAMUS, NJ
Reuters

Exclusive: Law firms with the youngest partners, and the oldest

When Kirkland & Ellis last month announced 151 new partners, the country's top-grossing law firm cemented the predominance of its young partner contingent. A whopping 75% of Kirkland partners in the U.S. earned their law degrees in the 2000s, according to legal data intelligence provider Leopard Solutions in an exclusive report for Reuters.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
WilmingtonBiz

Law Firm's Wilmington Office Adds Alshanteer

Law firm Brooks Pierce announced recently that Mousa Alshanteer has joined the firm as a new associate. Alshanteer is based in the firm’s office in Wilmington and focuses his practice on environmental and health care law, advising businesses and individuals in both sectors on how to remain compliant with state and federal laws, a news release stated.
WILMINGTON, NC
Law.com

South Florida Patent Suit Claims Walmart Unauthorized to Sell Suction Spoon Rest

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Walmart was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court over its sale of a Cuisinart brand spoon rest. The lawsuit was filed by Berger Singerman on behalf of Kitchinventions LLC, which alleges that the product infringes on its patent for a spoon rest with a suction cup attached to the bottom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:21-cv-82068, Kitchinventions LLC v. Walmart Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Avaras v. Clarkstown Cent. Sch. Dist.

OPINION & ORDER This matter comes before the Court on Plaintiff Connie Avaras’ Motion to Dismiss Complaint-in-Intervention of Gina DeCrescenzo, P.C. (ECF No. 127.) Plaintiff Connie Avaras (“Plaintiff”), individually and as parent of A.A., brings this action pro se against the Clarkstown Central School District, the Board of Education for the Clarkstown Central School District, and the New York State Department of Education (collectively, the “Defendants”) pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (“IDEA”), 20 U.S.C. §1400 et seq., Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), 42 U.S.C. §12181 et seq., Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (“RA”), 29 U.S.C. §794, and 42 U.S.C. §1983 (“Section 1983″). On August 24, 2020, Intervenor-Plaintiff Gina DeCrescenzo, P.C. (“Intervenor”) filed a Complaint-in-Intervention seeking to assert a charging lien pursuant to N.Y. Judicial Law §475 upon Plaintiff’s cause of action. (Complaint in Intervention (“Compl.”), ECF No. 123.) For the following reasons, Plaintiff’s motion to dismiss is DENIED. BACKGROUND The following facts are taken from Intervenor’s Complaint-in-Intervention and are accepted as true and construed in the light most favorable to the non-movant Intervenor for the purposes of this motion. In or about March 2013, Plaintiff retained Intervenor for the purposes of commencing an impartial due process hearing (“Impartial Hearing”) pursuant to IDEA to seek relief for tuition and related expenses for her child A.A.’s education for pre-2012-2013 school years, and the 2012-2013, 2013-2014, and 2014-2015 school years. (Compl. 8.) Plaintiff challenged the Defendants’ conduct with respect to A.A.’s education, alleging the school district failed to provide a free and appropriate public education as required by IDEA which resulted in Plaintiff unilaterally placing A.A. at Hawk Meadow Montessori School (“Hawk Meadow”). Plaintiff and Intervenor had a written retainer agreement which provided that the work of the principal attorney Gina DeCrescenzo would be compensated by Plaintiff at the rate of $350 per hour, that other staff members of Intervenor would be compensated within a range of hourly rates stated in the agreement, and that bills would be provided at the end of each calendar month with payments due within fifteen days of their issuance. (Id.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Landlord#The Toscano Law Firm#District Court#New Jersey Supreme Court#Duane Morris Welcomes#Norris Mclaughlin
Reason.com

The Political Valence of Law Firm Political Contributions

Over at Excess of Democracy, Derek Muller has a post examining the political contributions of employees (lawyers and staff) at the top 140 law firms in the United States. Interestingly enough, he finds that donations at the vast majority of these firms tilt decidedly toward the Democratic Party. From his...
POLITICS
Law.com

Qureshi v. Costco Wholesale Corp.

MEMORANDUM & ORDER Plaintiff Sophia Qureshi brings this action after sustaining injuries during a visit to a Costco store in Staten Island, New York, last year. She alleges that she was struck by a machine collecting shopping carts that was being operated negligently on a pedestrian ramp. Because Qureshi and her sister were the only witnesses to the events, she contends that there are no material facts in dispute and that she is entitled to summary judgment as a matter of law. For the reasons that follow, Plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment is DENIED. I. FACTUAL BACKGROUND The court constructs the following statement of facts from the parties’ Local Rule 56.1 Statements and the other admissible evidence submitted. (See Pl.’s Rule 56.1 Statement (“Pl.’s 56.1″) (Dkt. 46-1); Def.’s Resp. to Pl.’s Rule 56.1 Statement of Material Facts (“Def.’s 56.1″) (Dkt. 48-1).) Except where otherwise noted, the following facts are undisputed. Where the parties allege different facts, the court notes the dispute and credits Costco, as the non-moving party, if its assertion is supported by evidence in the record. All evidence is construed in the light most favorable to the non-moving party with all “reasonable inferences” drawn in its favor. ING Bank N.V. v. M/V Temara, IMO No. 9333929, 892 F.3d 511, 518 (2d Cir. 2018).1 Plaintiff Sophia Qureshi alleges that she was injured while entering a Costco store in New York on June 9, 2020. (Compl. (Dkt 1.)
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Law.com

Class Action Alleges Florida Timeshare Marketer Pressured Elderly With Predatory Tactics

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale and SmithAmundsen on Friday removed a class action against Florida-based timeshare marketer Westgate Resorts and Rozell Engineering to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Montgomery & Newcomb on behalf of those who purchased lots in an inaccessible subdivision.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Kansas Reflector

Supreme Court Justice Stegall wary of judicial bias among ‘bourgeois, polite society’

TOPEKA — Kansas Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall said decision-making predicated on personal whims of judges represented a clear threat to the judicial system because it was typically exercised by people of the upper-middle, professional class that frequently filled law schools. “The reality of subjective judicial decisions driven by the biases of judges is a […] The post Supreme Court Justice Stegall wary of judicial bias among ‘bourgeois, polite society’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Law.com

Law Firms Are Still Cruising. Can It Last?: The Morning Minute

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL? - As Law.com’s Brenda Sapino Jeffreys reports, revenue at law firms grew by 14% for the first nine months of 2021, continuing the pace set during the first half of the year, and far exceeding 6% growth during the same period in 2020, according to results of the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group Nine-Month 2021 Check-in Survey. “Firms continue to benefit from this ‘best of all worlds’ environment with almost everything going right: growth in demand, rates, and productivity—each up 6% or more, against generally easy comparisons a year ago,” the private bank wrote in a Monday press release. What could go wrong? Well… quite a lot, actually, according to another new survey by Thomson Reuters. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, among survey respondents—including C-suite professionals, pricing analysts and other business-minded firm leaders—recruiting and retaining talent, staff poaching and salary increases were the most commonly identified “high-risk” factors to firm profitability. Still, despite these challenges, optimism for the future remains high. “They identify a number of risks, and quite a few of them deem them to be large risks or high risks, but I think what we see in the duality of responses, they recognize that these are risks, but not necessarily existential,” Bill Josten, manager of enterprise content for Thomson Reuters, said.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

Despite 'Abysmal' Discovery Efforts, Federal Judge Allows Ex-Client's Suit to Proceed Against Adler Pollock & Sheehan

A federal court judge has ruled that a former client of a Rhode Island law firm can proceed with claims alleging the firm engaged in fraud and provided incorrect legal advice. Plaintiff Aashish Kalra hired Adler Pollock & Sheehan and attorney Michael Gilleran to represent him and his company against former business partner Rakshitt Chugh, according to court documents. Kalra claims he paid the firm $2.5 million to represent him in the business dispute, but further alleges he was misled in an effort to prolong the case to increase profits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Tuesday Newspaper

Separation Between Big Law Elites and the Rest Is Intensifying. Talent wars, mergers and rate increases all relate to the deepening divide between a few big firms and the rest of the legal industry. Kirkland Notches Apparent $200M Fee in Chemical Companies' Dispute. Dan Packel | November 08, 2021. Kirkland...
ECONOMY
Law.com

‘Adar Bays’ Clarifies Usury Law Application

In this edition of their New York Court of Appeals Roundup, Linton Mann III and William T. Russell Jr. discuss 'Adar Bays v. GeneSys ID,’ where the court recently clarified the application of state usury laws to corporations and to stock conversion options. The Court of Appeals recently clarified the...
POLITICS
Law.com

Veteran Department of Defense Attorney Returns to Wilson Sonsini

Wilson Sonsini has brought back cybersecurity lawyer Beth George in San Francisco. George was awarded the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the highest honor the DoD awards to civilians, for her work as acting general counsel for the DoD this year. Following a stint as the acting...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy