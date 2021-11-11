CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Most Dangerous States

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFqIh_0ctYYxd900 The U.S. violent crime rate -- an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide -- climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s.

Despite the largest single-year increase in homicides on record, the overall violent crime rate in 2020 is relatively low by historical standards. There were 1.3 million violent crimes reported in the U.S. in 2020, or 399 for every 100,000 people. For context, the violent crime rate ranged between 523 and 758 incidents per 100,000 throughout the 1990s.

Of course, crime is a local phenomenon influenced by a wide range of factors at the national, state, community, and even household level. As a result, violent crime rates in the U.S. can vary considerably from place to place -- and in some parts of the country, violent crime rates far exceed the national average and are more reminiscent of the nation-level highs recorded in decades past.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s most dangerous states. States are ranked by the violent crime rate -- specifically, the number of violent crimes reported for every 100,000 residents.

Explanations for the high levels of violence in some parts of the country are varied and complex. Major current events that have impacted the entire country -- such as the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest fueled by the murder of George Floyd -- have likely played a role in some places. Other factors, such as a lack of economic opportunity, are more endemic.

Low-income communities in the United States are disproportionately burdened by crime. One study found that individuals with family incomes of less than $15,000 annually are three times more likely to be victimized by crime than those with family incomes of $75,000 or more. More times than not, states that have higher than average violent crime rates are also home to higher shares of residents living on poverty-level income than the 12.3% U.S. poverty rate, while lower-crime states typically have smaller low-income populations. Here is a look at the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in every state .

To determine the most dangerous states, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed violent crime figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. Violent crime includes murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rаpe, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

Limited data were available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these states were not excluded from analysis.

Additional information on the number of murders also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Poverty rates are one-year estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey from the Census Bureau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTgzk_0ctYYxd900

50. Maine
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 108.6
> Number of violent crimes: 1,466 (3rd lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 22 (4th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 10.9% (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0ctYYxd900

49. New Hampshire
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 146.4
> Number of violent crimes: 2,000 (4th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 12 (the lowest)
> Poverty rate: 7.3% (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTgmR_0ctYYxd900

48. Vermont
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 173.4
> Number of violent crimes: 1,081 (the lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 14 (2nd lowest)
> Poverty rate: 10.2% (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seHjN_0ctYYxd900

47. Connecticut
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 181.6
> Number of violent crimes: 6,459 (14th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 140 (19th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 10.0% (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1PSL_0ctYYxd900

46. New Jersey
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 195.4
> Number of violent crimes: 17,353 (25th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 329 (20th highest)
> Poverty rate: 9.2% (5th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCrhi_0ctYYxd900

45. Virginia
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 208.7
> Number of violent crimes: 17,925 (25th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 524 (16th highest)
> Poverty rate: 9.9% (11th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8NCY_0ctYYxd900

44. Rhode Island
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 230.8
> Number of violent crimes: 2,440 (5th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 32 (5th lowest -- tied)
> Poverty rate: 10.8% (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjrgS_0ctYYxd900

43. Wyoming
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 234.2
> Number of violent crimes: 1,364 (2nd lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 18 (3rd lowest)
> Poverty rate: 10.1% (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WNIy_0ctYYxd900

42. Idaho
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 242.6
> Number of violent crimes: 4,432 (9th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 41 (8th lowest -- tied)
> Poverty rate: 11.2% (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g4XZ_0ctYYxd900

41. Hawaii
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 254.2
> Number of violent crimes: 3,576 (7th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 41 (8th lowest -- tied)
> Poverty rate: 9.3% (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRCAb_0ctYYxd900

40. Kentucky
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 259.1
> Number of violent crimes: 11,600 (19th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 323 (21st highest)
> Poverty rate: 16.3% (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLKy4_0ctYYxd900

39. Utah
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 260.7
> Number of violent crimes: 8,471 (16th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 102 (15th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 8.9% (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wx3PD_0ctYYxd900

38. Minnesota
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 277.5
> Number of violent crimes: 15,698 (23rd lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 190 (23rd lowest)
> Poverty rate: 9.0% (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcWJ2_0ctYYxd900

37. Mississippi
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 291.2
> Number of violent crimes: 8,638 (17th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 315 (23rd highest)
> Poverty rate: 19.6% (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geihi_0ctYYxd900

36. Oregon
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 291.9
> Number of violent crimes: 12,380 (20th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 125 (18th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 11.4% (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2K06_0ctYYxd900

35. Washington
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 293.7
> Number of violent crimes: 22,596 (19th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 301 (25th highest)
> Poverty rate: 9.8% (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hern7_0ctYYxd900

34. Iowa
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 303.5
> Number of violent crimes: 9,601 (18th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 111 (16th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 11.2% (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaVku_0ctYYxd900

33. Ohio
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 308.8
> Number of violent crimes: 36,104 (11th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 820 (8th highest)
> Poverty rate: 13.1% (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLmwt_0ctYYxd900

32. Massachusetts
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 308.8
> Number of violent crimes: 21,288 (21st highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 160 (20th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 9.4% (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ey8de_0ctYYxd900

31. Wisconsin
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 323.4
> Number of violent crimes: 18,861 (23rd highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 308 (24th highest)
> Poverty rate: 10.4% (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOyc1_0ctYYxd900

30. North Dakota
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 329.0
> Number of violent crimes: 2,518 (6th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 32 (5th lowest -- tied)
> Poverty rate: 10.6% (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iugHU_0ctYYxd900

29. Nebraska
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 334.1
> Number of violent crimes: 6,473 (15th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 69 (12th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 9.9% (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pcgx_0ctYYxd900

28. West Virginia
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 355.9
> Number of violent crimes: 6,352 (13th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 117 (17th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 16.0% (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYeH1_0ctYYxd900

27. Indiana
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 357.7
> Number of violent crimes: 24,161 (18th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 505 (18th highest)
> Poverty rate: 11.9% (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cuoB_0ctYYxd900

26. New York
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 363.8
> Number of violent crimes: 70,339 (4th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 808 (9th highest)
> Poverty rate: 13.0% (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbWVg_0ctYYxd900

25. Florida
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 383.6
> Number of violent crimes: 83,368 (3rd highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1,290 (3rd highest)
> Poverty rate: 12.7% (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UN1x8_0ctYYxd900

24. Pennsylvania
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 389.5
> Number of violent crimes: 49,793 (6th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1,009 (5th highest)
> Poverty rate: 12.0% (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niXLI_0ctYYxd900

23. Maryland
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 399.9
> Number of violent crimes: 24,215 (17th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 553 (14th highest)
> Poverty rate: 9.0% (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHSlr_0ctYYxd900

22. Georgia
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 400.1
> Number of violent crimes: 42,850 (10th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 943 (6th highest)
> Poverty rate: 13.3% (14th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wO3mp_0ctYYxd900

21. North Carolina
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 419.3
> Number of violent crimes: 44,451 (9th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 852 (7th highest)
> Poverty rate: 13.6% (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcgAB_0ctYYxd900

20. Colorado
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 423.1
> Number of violent crimes: 24,570 (16th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 294 (24th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 9.3% (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331CS0_0ctYYxd900

19. Kansas
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 425.0
> Number of violent crimes: 12,385 (21st lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 100 (14th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 11.4% (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lok8g_0ctYYxd900

18. Illinois
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 425.9
> Number of violent crimes: 53,612 (5th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1,151 (4th highest)
> Poverty rate: 11.5% (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Q41J_0ctYYxd900

17. Delaware
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 431.9
> Number of violent crimes: 4,262 (8th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 73 (13th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 11.3% (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt7X9_0ctYYxd900

16. California
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 442.0
> Number of violent crimes: 174,026 (the highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2,203 (the highest)
> Poverty rate: 11.8% (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYJIr_0ctYYxd900

15. Texas
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 446.5
> Number of violent crimes: 131,084 (2nd highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1,931 (2nd highest)
> Poverty rate: 13.6% (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uuBv_0ctYYxd900

14. Alabama
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 453.6
> Number of violent crimes: 22,322 (20th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 471 (19th highest)
> Poverty rate: 15.5% (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCPtP_0ctYYxd900

13. Oklahoma
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 458.6
> Number of violent crimes: 18,255 (24th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 296 (25th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 15.2% (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDNpN_0ctYYxd900

12. Nevada
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 460.3
> Number of violent crimes: 14,445 (22nd lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 180 (22nd lowest)
> Poverty rate: 12.5% (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKlhn_0ctYYxd900

11. Montana
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 469.8
> Number of violent crimes: 5,077 (11th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 54 (11th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 12.6% (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjqFy_0ctYYxd900

10. Michigan
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 478.0
> Number of violent crimes: 47,641 (7th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 754 (10th highest)
> Poverty rate: 13.0% (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct8ve_0ctYYxd900

9. Arizona
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 484.8
> Number of violent crimes: 35,980 (12th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 513 (17th highest)
> Poverty rate: 13.5% (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dETj_0ctYYxd900

8. South Dakota
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 501.4
> Number of violent crimes: 4,476 (10th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 40 (7th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 11.9% (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPcXF_0ctYYxd900

7. South Carolina
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 530.7
> Number of violent crimes: 27,691 (15th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 549 (15th highest)
> Poverty rate: 13.8% (10th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xfGS_0ctYYxd900

6. Missouri
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 542.7
> Number of violent crimes: 33,385 (13th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 723 (12th highest)
> Poverty rate: 12.9% (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QM6Pr_0ctYYxd900

5. Louisiana
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 639.4
> Number of violent crimes: 29,704 (14th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 734 (11th highest)
> Poverty rate: 19.0% (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRAXJ_0ctYYxd900

4. Arkansas
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 671.9
> Number of violent crimes: 20,363 (22nd highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 321 (22nd highest)
> Poverty rate: 16.2% (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hLpM_0ctYYxd900

3. Tennessee
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 672.7
> Number of violent crimes: 46,328 (8th highest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 663 (13th highest)
> Poverty rate: 13.9% (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWrwU_0ctYYxd900

2. New Mexico
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 778.3
> Number of violent crimes: 16,393 (24th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 164 (21st lowest)
> Poverty rate: 18.2% (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peFTn_0ctYYxd900

1. Alaska
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 837.8
> Number of violent crimes: 6,126 (12th lowest)
> Murders reported in 2020: 49 (10th lowest)
> Poverty rate: 10.1% (13th lowest)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Top City Americans Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of extraordinary mobility — and the top city Americans are moving to is Sarasota, Florida.  The high costs of living and real estate prices in major coastal cities such as New York and San Francisco are part of the reason Americans have been moving. Low mortgage rates have also […]
SARASOTA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Murders

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record.  The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

25 Most Dangerous Cities in Florida

As in other states, the statewide crime rate in Florida dipped last year. Statistics from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show 76,523 fewer total crimes reported in 2020 than in the previous year — a 14.1% drop. The decrease wasn’t across all categories, though. The state saw a 17% decline in property crimes, but […]
FLORIDA STATE
HuffingtonPost

America Is About To Find Its New Population Center

America is about to find out where its heart is. The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday is announcing where the new population center of the U.S. is located, an event that take places every 10 years after the once-a-decade census shows where people are living. The center of the U.S. population distribution has been located in Missouri since 1980, and chances are that won’t change.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

25 Most Dangerous Cities in California

California has seen a recent dip in crime. Based on FBI statistics, the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice reports that the Golden State’s overall crime rate decreased by 6% in 2020 from the previous year — to its lowest point in more than 50 years.  Longer term, too, the state’s crime rate has been […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Shortest Life Expectancy in Every State

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
95.3 MNC

WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Most Overweight and Obese States in America

With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity costing the health care system around $147 billion each year, WalletHub has released its report on 2021’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America. To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50...
HEALTH
Community Policy