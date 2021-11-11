The U.S. violent crime rate -- an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide -- climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s.

Despite the largest single-year increase in homicides on record, the overall violent crime rate in 2020 is relatively low by historical standards. There were 1.3 million violent crimes reported in the U.S. in 2020, or 399 for every 100,000 people. For context, the violent crime rate ranged between 523 and 758 incidents per 100,000 throughout the 1990s.

Of course, crime is a local phenomenon influenced by a wide range of factors at the national, state, community, and even household level. As a result, violent crime rates in the U.S. can vary considerably from place to place -- and in some parts of the country, violent crime rates far exceed the national average and are more reminiscent of the nation-level highs recorded in decades past.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s most dangerous states. States are ranked by the violent crime rate -- specifically, the number of violent crimes reported for every 100,000 residents.

Explanations for the high levels of violence in some parts of the country are varied and complex. Major current events that have impacted the entire country -- such as the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest fueled by the murder of George Floyd -- have likely played a role in some places. Other factors, such as a lack of economic opportunity, are more endemic.

Low-income communities in the United States are disproportionately burdened by crime. One study found that individuals with family incomes of less than $15,000 annually are three times more likely to be victimized by crime than those with family incomes of $75,000 or more. More times than not, states that have higher than average violent crime rates are also home to higher shares of residents living on poverty-level income than the 12.3% U.S. poverty rate, while lower-crime states typically have smaller low-income populations. Here is a look at the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in every state .

Click here to see America's most dangerous states

To determine the most dangerous states, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed violent crime figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. Violent crime includes murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rаpe, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

Limited data were available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these states were not excluded from analysis.

Additional information on the number of murders also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Poverty rates are one-year estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey from the Census Bureau.

50. Maine

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 108.6

> Number of violent crimes: 1,466 (3rd lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 22 (4th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 10.9% (19th lowest)

49. New Hampshire

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 146.4

> Number of violent crimes: 2,000 (4th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 12 (the lowest)

> Poverty rate: 7.3% (the lowest)

ALSO READ: 50 Large Cities Where Homicide Is Soaring

48. Vermont

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 173.4

> Number of violent crimes: 1,081 (the lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 14 (2nd lowest)

> Poverty rate: 10.2% (15th lowest)

47. Connecticut

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 181.6

> Number of violent crimes: 6,459 (14th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 140 (19th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 10.0% (12th lowest)

46. New Jersey

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 195.4

> Number of violent crimes: 17,353 (25th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 329 (20th highest)

> Poverty rate: 9.2% (5th lowest)

45. Virginia

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 208.7

> Number of violent crimes: 17,925 (25th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 524 (16th highest)

> Poverty rate: 9.9% (11th lowest)

44. Rhode Island

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 230.8

> Number of violent crimes: 2,440 (5th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 32 (5th lowest -- tied)

> Poverty rate: 10.8% (18th lowest)

ALSO READ: America’s Most Dangerous States

43. Wyoming

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 234.2

> Number of violent crimes: 1,364 (2nd lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 18 (3rd lowest)

> Poverty rate: 10.1% (14th lowest)

42. Idaho

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 242.6

> Number of violent crimes: 4,432 (9th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 41 (8th lowest -- tied)

> Poverty rate: 11.2% (21st lowest)

41. Hawaii

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 254.2

> Number of violent crimes: 3,576 (7th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 41 (8th lowest -- tied)

> Poverty rate: 9.3% (6th lowest)

40. Kentucky

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 259.1

> Number of violent crimes: 11,600 (19th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 323 (21st highest)

> Poverty rate: 16.3% (4th highest)

39. Utah

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 260.7

> Number of violent crimes: 8,471 (16th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 102 (15th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 8.9% (2nd lowest)

ALSO READ: This Is the State Where Gun Sales Are Surging

38. Minnesota

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 277.5

> Number of violent crimes: 15,698 (23rd lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 190 (23rd lowest)

> Poverty rate: 9.0% (3rd lowest)

37. Mississippi

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 291.2

> Number of violent crimes: 8,638 (17th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 315 (23rd highest)

> Poverty rate: 19.6% (the highest)

36. Oregon

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 291.9

> Number of violent crimes: 12,380 (20th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 125 (18th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 11.4% (23rd lowest)

35. Washington

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 293.7

> Number of violent crimes: 22,596 (19th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 301 (25th highest)

> Poverty rate: 9.8% (9th lowest)

34. Iowa

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 303.5

> Number of violent crimes: 9,601 (18th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 111 (16th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 11.2% (20th lowest)

ALSO READ: The Reported Incidence of Hate Crimes in Every State

33. Ohio

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 308.8

> Number of violent crimes: 36,104 (11th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 820 (8th highest)

> Poverty rate: 13.1% (15th highest)

32. Massachusetts

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 308.8

> Number of violent crimes: 21,288 (21st highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 160 (20th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 9.4% (8th lowest)

31. Wisconsin

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 323.4

> Number of violent crimes: 18,861 (23rd highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 308 (24th highest)

> Poverty rate: 10.4% (16th lowest)

30. North Dakota

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 329.0

> Number of violent crimes: 2,518 (6th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 32 (5th lowest -- tied)

> Poverty rate: 10.6% (17th lowest)

29. Nebraska

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 334.1

> Number of violent crimes: 6,473 (15th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 69 (12th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 9.9% (10th lowest)

ALSO READ: This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

28. West Virginia

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 355.9

> Number of violent crimes: 6,352 (13th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 117 (17th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 16.0% (6th highest)

27. Indiana

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 357.7

> Number of violent crimes: 24,161 (18th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 505 (18th highest)

> Poverty rate: 11.9% (24th highest)

26. New York

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 363.8

> Number of violent crimes: 70,339 (4th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 808 (9th highest)

> Poverty rate: 13.0% (16th highest)

25. Florida

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 383.6

> Number of violent crimes: 83,368 (3rd highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1,290 (3rd highest)

> Poverty rate: 12.7% (19th highest)

24. Pennsylvania

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 389.5

> Number of violent crimes: 49,793 (6th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1,009 (5th highest)

> Poverty rate: 12.0% (22nd highest)

ALSO READ: 50 Large Cities Where Homicide Is Soaring

23. Maryland

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 399.9

> Number of violent crimes: 24,215 (17th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 553 (14th highest)

> Poverty rate: 9.0% (4th lowest)

22. Georgia

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 400.1

> Number of violent crimes: 42,850 (10th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 943 (6th highest)

> Poverty rate: 13.3% (14th highest)

21. North Carolina

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 419.3

> Number of violent crimes: 44,451 (9th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 852 (7th highest)

> Poverty rate: 13.6% (12th highest)

20. Colorado

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 423.1

> Number of violent crimes: 24,570 (16th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 294 (24th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 9.3% (7th lowest)

19. Kansas

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 425.0

> Number of violent crimes: 12,385 (21st lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 100 (14th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 11.4% (24th lowest)

ALSO READ: America’s Most Dangerous States

18. Illinois

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 425.9

> Number of violent crimes: 53,612 (5th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1,151 (4th highest)

> Poverty rate: 11.5% (25th lowest)

17. Delaware

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 431.9

> Number of violent crimes: 4,262 (8th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 73 (13th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 11.3% (22nd lowest)

16. California

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 442.0

> Number of violent crimes: 174,026 (the highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 2,203 (the highest)

> Poverty rate: 11.8% (25th highest)

15. Texas

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 446.5

> Number of violent crimes: 131,084 (2nd highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1,931 (2nd highest)

> Poverty rate: 13.6% (11th highest)

14. Alabama

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 453.6

> Number of violent crimes: 22,322 (20th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 471 (19th highest)

> Poverty rate: 15.5% (7th highest)

ALSO READ: This Is the State Where Gun Sales Are Surging

13. Oklahoma

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 458.6

> Number of violent crimes: 18,255 (24th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 296 (25th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 15.2% (8th highest)

12. Nevada

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 460.3

> Number of violent crimes: 14,445 (22nd lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 180 (22nd lowest)

> Poverty rate: 12.5% (21st highest)

11. Montana

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 469.8

> Number of violent crimes: 5,077 (11th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 54 (11th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 12.6% (20th highest)

10. Michigan

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 478.0

> Number of violent crimes: 47,641 (7th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 754 (10th highest)

> Poverty rate: 13.0% (17th highest)

9. Arizona

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 484.8

> Number of violent crimes: 35,980 (12th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 513 (17th highest)

> Poverty rate: 13.5% (13th highest)

ALSO READ: The Reported Incidence of Hate Crimes in Every State

8. South Dakota

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 501.4

> Number of violent crimes: 4,476 (10th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 40 (7th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 11.9% (23rd highest)

7. South Carolina

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 530.7

> Number of violent crimes: 27,691 (15th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 549 (15th highest)

> Poverty rate: 13.8% (10th highest)

6. Missouri

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 542.7

> Number of violent crimes: 33,385 (13th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 723 (12th highest)

> Poverty rate: 12.9% (18th highest)

5. Louisiana

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 639.4

> Number of violent crimes: 29,704 (14th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 734 (11th highest)

> Poverty rate: 19.0% (2nd highest)

4. Arkansas

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 671.9

> Number of violent crimes: 20,363 (22nd highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 321 (22nd highest)

> Poverty rate: 16.2% (5th highest)

ALSO READ: This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

3. Tennessee

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 672.7

> Number of violent crimes: 46,328 (8th highest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 663 (13th highest)

> Poverty rate: 13.9% (9th highest)

2. New Mexico

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 778.3

> Number of violent crimes: 16,393 (24th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 164 (21st lowest)

> Poverty rate: 18.2% (3rd highest)

1. Alaska

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 837.8

> Number of violent crimes: 6,126 (12th lowest)

> Murders reported in 2020: 49 (10th lowest)

> Poverty rate: 10.1% (13th lowest)