Good riddance to Brian Williams

By Becket Adams
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 28 long years, disgraced former NBC News anchor Brian Williams is leaving the Peacock network. Thus falls another overpaid anchor of little talent in an industry replete with overpaid anchors of little talent. Williams, who was demoted to MSNBC in 2015 after it was revealed he had fabricated...

Comments / 28

Donn Rust
2d ago

What a looser. Can’t tell the truth but made it as a news man for 28 years. Says something about NBC.👎

32
HTMS
2d ago

One worn out from lies mug disposed. They need fresh untouched by networks’ scummy politicized propaganda activity.

17
Chris Drews
2d ago

he's going to work for the washington examiner, they have no need for honesty or integrity

10
Comments / 0

