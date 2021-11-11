Good riddance to Brian Williams

What the future will look like at MSNBC became even hazier Tuesday as veteran anchor Brian Williams, a fixture of the NBCU family for nearly three decades, announced his impending departure. Williams, 62, “has informed us he would like to take the coming months to spend time with his family” and will “be signing off from The 11th Hour at the end of the year,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said in a memo Tuesday night. Williams “left of his own accord,” according to Variety, and “is not looking to take a new daily anchor job at a competitor.” But in a statement to colleagues on Tuesday, Williams, 62, suggested he’s not hanging up his boots just yet. “This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” he said, adding “there are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.”

