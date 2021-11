A new RF mount rumor and I won’t hesitate to classify it under “good news”. Sigma will eventually address the RF mount. Latest rumor has it Sigma might dedicate its resources to the design and production of RF mount lenses. Maybe already in 2022. Sigma in then past said that there is not enough demand for RF mount lenses for them to invest into it. In June 2021, Mr. Kazuto Yamaki (Sigma CEO) said that the RF mount is internally discussed and researched. To most of us this sounded like “we are getting into it”. So it doesn’t wonder that much that now Sigma is rumored to release RF mount lenses soon. However, be aware that “Sigma is going to release RF lenses soon”-rumors go back to 2019 (see here too). This time it might be reliable, though.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO