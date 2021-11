On Monday night, I received a text message from my mother with photo attachments portraying TV news coverage of the first women to be introduced into the Alabama Department of Archives and History Statuary Hall. She confessed, “I have never heard of neither one of them.” At first glance, I was elated. Finally, women are being recognized for their activism in the face of daunting opposition. And then my elation curdled into outrage. Pattie Ruffner Jacobs campaigned based on the idea of her presence squeezing Amelia Boynton Robinson out of the voting booth. Jacobs and Robinson both advocated for voting rights, but whose rights they were fighting for makes all the difference.

