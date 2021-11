Veterans Day is a time to thank those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The origins of Veterans Day come from the end of World War I. On Nov. 11, 1918, an armistice between the U.S.-led Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Though the war wasn’t officially over until the Treaty of Versailles was signed seven months later, Nov. 11 is recognized as the end of the “war to end all wars,” according to history from the Veterans Administration.

