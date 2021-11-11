Poinciana residents win $34.8 million in HOA lawsuit against developer

Lita Epstein at her Poinciana home in the community of Solivita on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Epstein was the lone CDD vote against the bond measure that began the investigation that led to a class action lawsuit filed in 2017, against Avatar Homes. Plaintiffs have been awarded a 5 million judgment in a class action lawsuit in regards to improperly collected HOA fees in the community of Solivita. Rich Pope/Staff photographer

Thousands of residents in a 55-plus Poinciana neighborhood have been awarded nearly $34.8 million in a civil case after a state judge ruled that a developer was charging them improper homeowners’ association fees.

“It’s been a long battle,” said Lita Epstein, chairman of the Poinciana Community Development District.

The class-action suit has been in the courts since 2017 and includes more than 5,000 residents of Solivita, which is part of the massive Poinciana development in Polk and Osceola counties.

The judgment, issued Nov. 2 by Polk County Circuit Judge Wayne Durden, could mean up to $10,000 for each resident, and even more once interest is calculated, said Carter Andersen, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

The case began in 2015 when the developer Avatar Properties proposed a bond measure to sell a clubhouse, pools and a tennis court to the resident-run CDD for $73 million. But a valuation of the amenities by a certified appraiser found them only to be worth roughly a quarter of that.

In the course of reviewing the proposal, attorneys found what they believed to be improper fee collections by the developer.

According to the lawsuit, residents of Solivita were not only required to pay HOA fees but also two separate fees to the Solivita Club, which maintained the amenities and was owned by the developer Avatar. It was a subsidiary of AV Homes, which was purchased by home builder Taylor Morrison in 2018.

An unsigned email from Taylor Morrison said because of the litigation the company would not comment. Andersen says the developer has told him it plans to appeal the ruling.

Epstein, 68, had lived in Solivita since 2005. She ran for the CDD board in 2016 on a platform opposing the deal. “I was the lone voice against it for a while,” she said.

Due to her position, Epstein was not a litigant in the lawsuit.

Avatar had proposed using one of the club fees to finance the bond sale to the CDD. But lawyers argued that the fee of about $86 per month per household was already a violation of Florida statutes regarding HOAs.

The Florida Homeowners Association Act prohibits developers from creating deed restrictions that generate perpetual profit for mandatory memberships. “(I)n this case, the illegal club membership amounted to over $5 million per year in the most recent years,” Andersen wrote in an email to the Sentinel.

Andersen said the fees qualified as mandatory since the developer had cited failure to pay them as a cause in foreclosure cases in the community.

The bond was approved by the CDD but formally withdrawn by the developer in 2018 after a community uproar.

While the fees went back to the early 2000s, plaintiffs were only able to ask for the return of fees going back to 2013 because of the statute of limitations.

Norm Gundel, 69, was one of three named plaintiffs on the suit. He says he is thrilled with the judge’s ruling, which he says will be a boon to the community.

“It saves every homeowner in the community approximately $1,000 per year, and refunds those same illegal fees all of the way back through April 2013,” he said.

Andersen and his co-attorneys have two other lawsuits for similar violations pending, one on behalf of the residents of the Bella Lago Club in Osceola County and one for the residents of the Lakeland subdivision of Terralargo.

“We believe that the judges in those two other cases will come to the same conclusion – because Judge Durden decided the legal issues just right,” Andersen said.

Gundel says that, though the road was difficult, he recommends residents in similar battles stick it out together.

“Fighting injustice against a huge company is very difficult,” he said. “[The other named plaintiffs] and I could not have done this without the support of many other Solivita community members.”

