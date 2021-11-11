CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Winter the Dolphin dies, Clearwater Marine Aquarium says

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

Winter the Dolphin died Thursday night, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced on its website.

The “Dolphin Tale” film star, 16, died Thursday at about 8 p.m.

“The CMA family is devastated,” the organization posted.

She was being prepped for exploratory surgery to treat an intestinal blockage at the aquarium.

““While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival. We worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country to provide her with the best care available. Our staff worked around the clock during this challenging time,” said Veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt, DVM, CVA, according to the statement posted on the website. “I’m honored to work alongside such dedicated and talented professionals who gave their all for Winter.”

Winter was rescued in 2005 after being found entangled in crab trap line that led to her tail being amputated.

While the film dramatized what really happened, Winter did swim with a prosthetic tail and was a source of inspiration for many people, especially those who have lost limbs including surfing icon Bethany Hamilton, who appeared in the movie’s sequel.

Read more at cmaquarium.org/winter-updates .

