‘I Left My Home’ music video inspired by viral army cadence to be released Veteran’s Day

By Brian Schnee
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
After a video posted nearly four years ago went viral on YouTube, a former BYU student has transformed an army cadence into a memorable track.

“It definitely really resonated with the veteran community, with people who are serving,” said MJ Hanks, a rapper and producer who remixed the cadence with the help of fellow artists and veterans Topher and The Marine Rapper.

The song, ‘I Left My Home’, features the original cadence with verses from Hanks, Topher and TMR.

“You don’t have to be military to listen to the song,” said Raymong Lott, a.k.a “The Marine Rapper” . “If you’ve ever left your home and have had to sacrifice time with your kids and your family, you’ll relate to this song.”

Lott hopes the song inspires veterans and their families to open up for conversation.

“I left my home was so important for veterans because it gives them a source of relatability, it gives them a source of comradery, it says hey you’re not alone,” said Lott.

Recently, Hanks filmed a music video in Provo to go along with the song. He enlisted help from local veterans and students.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

