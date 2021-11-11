CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

United Service Organizations Fetes 80 Years Entertaining American Troops

By Todd Gilchrist
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16otYJ_0ctYVGwD00

Commemorating its 80th anniversary this year, the United Service Organizations , or USO, provides support for personnel from the American military and its allies that extends far past the familiar images of entertainers including Bob Hope eliciting laughter from soldiers.

Launched in response to World War II, the civilian-run organization not only coordinates star-studded entertainment tours, but also provides a wide variety of programs, including care packages, communication access, networking events and a variety of other forms of support.

“The USO is there for them from the moment they step up and raise their right hand at a military processing station all the way through boot camp, when they deploy overseas, to when they get out,” says J.D. Crouch, USO CEO.

Crouch, who’s been with the organization for seven years, says there’s an enormous amount of continuity between the initial motivations to found it in early 1941 and what it does today. As the country geared up for war, President Franklin Roosevelt requested the creation of a program to provide “morale and recreation services” for millions of uprooted or otherwise displaced service men. “They would be going not just going overseas, they’d be going to parts of the country that they’d never been to before,” he explains. “You got New Yorkers down in Mississippi, and people from California in the desert somewhere. There were millions of young men and they were going to get disconnected from their communities and their families.”

Social reformer Mary Ingraham answered Roosevelt’s call, bringing together six civilian organizations (the Salvation Army, YMCA, Young Women’s Christian Assn., National Catholic Community Service, National Travelers Aid Assn. and the National Jewish Welfare Board) under the USO banner. “The USO’s role is really to keep them understanding that the country is behind them, and that the American people are behind them,” Crouch says.

After the USO’s first facility was built in DeRidder, La., more centers, clubs and canteens opened around the world to offer free coffee and donuts, social events including movies and dances, and correspondence services for soldiers with the impulse to write their loved ones, but not always the words.

Celebrities from across the entertainment industry soon joined in for what were called Camp Shows, or tours to raise morale — and money. Hope famously spent 48 Christmases overseas with American military personnel between 1941 and 1991, eventually being honored as the “first and only honorary veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces,” according to the USO.

Meanwhile, in addition to donating $100,000 to the organization, Edward G. Robinson became the first movie star to entertain the troops in Normandy, France, in 1944, and with more than 3,000 USO clubs open by the end of that same year, many more followed. Crouch says the recorded number of performances between 1941 and 1947 was approximately 428,000, to an audience of 200 million.
“The entertainment piece is important in that these are the people that so many Americans look up to and want to emulate, so it gives them that sense that they’re connected,” he says.

But Crouch says that connection goes the other way as well. “Those celebrities come back realizing a lot of different things,” he says. “One is the sacrifice that these young people are making. And they also really evince a real pride in the young Americans they meet because there’s a lot of people working hard together for a common goal, and it gives them a powerful charge.”

That’s certainly true for Wilmer Valderrama, who signed up for his first tour in 2006 to bring a “Yo Mamma” joke battle to troops stationed in Germany. “I was quickly humbled by not just the sacrifices, but the commitment our brothers and sisters have to our nation,” Valderrama says. “They are so selfless to devote a piece of their lives to ensure the freedoms we have today.”

The former “That ’70s Show” star says what began as a chance to bring humor to service men and women abroad became an opportunity to share his appreciation for their sacrifice.

“For me, there is so much value in these events as we’re able to bring a piece of home through love, laughs and entertainment. And they are an important reminder of what we’re fighting for — both abroad and at home.”

Comedian and television host Iliza Shlesinger first performed in 2012 as a part of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey’s USO holiday tour. She says the experience immediately gave her a newfound appreciation for the differences between her responsibilities as a performer and celebrity, and theirs on a military base or battlefield.

“I did meet and greets — I call them petting zoos — at every base,” Shlesinger says. “I stood there for a couple of hours, and I just remember thinking, if I can’t stand here and smile and shake every single person’s hand, if that bothers me, what use am I to my country?”

Shlesinger also indicated that there were only a few rules the USO gave her to follow in her performances (“try not to talk about drugs, and try not to shit on the country”), but navigating around personal opinions about specific conflicts or the military in general is an easy task.

“First of all, you have to separate the people in our military from whatever you believe about what little you think you know about a mission,” she says. “And I’m very supportive of men and women who are unselfishly sacrificing their time with their loved ones and in many cases their lives so that we have the freedom to criticize whatever we want.”

Conversely, Crouch acknowledges that the organization has, throughout its existence, been affected by the politics of the time — whether those were larger attitudes about the wars soldiers may have been fighting, or more subtle cultural shifts.

“Some of the shows that you might’ve seen in Vietnam, you might have cheerleaders out there in what were considered acceptable cheerleader outfits in 1967 as opposed to today where that might not be acceptable.”

In fact, there have been many significant changes in the population and demographics of the military community, starting with its numbers: where there were once about 16 million people under arms, fewer than one-tenth of that number now serve in active duty, with 440,000 more in the National Guard. Fifteen percent of the military is female now. In general, and as opposed to the young men who enlisted in decades past, typical service members today are married
with a family.

This has forced the USO to adopt new methods and develop programs to meet their ever-
changing list of needs. Some are technological, such as offering basic Wi-Fi at their centers for correspondence with family and friends back home. Virtual programming was implemented in response to the pandemic, and over the past 18 months it’s become an especially effective way to present amusement and information to troops, and generate personal connections when entertainers want to volunteer but cannot travel.

“We’d set up an opportunity for a Q&A discussion with Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, or we’d bring Eli Manning in or Drew Carey or Charlize Theron,” he says. “They would do something and then there would be an opportunity to interact with them directly. So it’s not like just watching a YouTube video, it’s a real connection that’s made.”

Other services offer more attitudinal, even existential support. For the 220,000 service members that exit the military each year, for example, the USO created its Pathfinder Transition program, which helps them translate skills developed in the military to private sector jobs.

“They are asked to do things that have no analog in civilian life. What’s the analog for heavy machine gunner?” Crouch asks. “It’s designed to really help service members and their spouses find good employment to take advantage of their educational benefits, so that they have a really good foot forward as they come back into civilian life.”

After eight decades and a lot of changes, both within the organization itself and the world around it, the USO remains steadfast in its commitment to our soldiers not just by uplifting them from their circumstances, but by truly trying to understand their needs — and filling them. “What’s the central challenge of military life?” Crouch asks rhetorically. “Oftentimes people will say, fear of battle or something like that. But it’s feeling separated.

“The USO’s role is really to keep them understanding that the American people are behind them. The way we do it, the technology we use, the various needs of service members? All that has changed. But the basic message is the same. And that notion of connecting people goes back to the first days of the organization.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How ‘Finch’s’ Visual Effects Team Combined Practical Elements to Build Tom Hanks’ Droid

Apple Original Films’ post-apocalyptic “Finch,” starring Tom Hanks and dropping Nov. 5 on Apple TV Plus, avoids the familiar sights of zombies and aliens. Instead, it’s a story of a man who survives in a bunker with his dog, Goodyear. When he learns he has a terminal illness, he devises a plan to build an AI robot to care for the pup once he’s gone.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Britney Spears Is on ‘Cloud Nine’ After First Weekend of Freedom

Britney Spears is celebrating her new chapter. Just days after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, the pop star enjoyed her first weekend as a free woman, and took to Instagram to share her happiness with her fans. “What an amazing weekend,” Spears posted onto her Instagram on Monday afternoon. “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night.” The singer, who will turn 40 years old on Dec. 2, said she will be celebrating not just her freedom, but also her birthday for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
hometownsource.com

Organization honors veterans, service members with handmade quilts

(Editor’s note: With Veterans Day approaching on Nov. 11, we are featuring a story about the Quilts of Valor program and its impact on some local veterans.) Since it began in 2003, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded 286,178 handmade quilts to American veterans and service members throughout the United States and overseas — including four local men who were recent recipients.
ELK RIVER, MN
8newsnow.com

MGM Resorts welcomes 95 service members to The Mirage for ‘Salute to the Troops’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts is welcoming wounded warriors from around the country to the Mirage Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 4 to honor them for their service. In celebration of America’s service members, MGM Resorts International is hosting the United Service Organization (USO) Experience. The “Salute to the Troops” event is honoring 95 active-duty service members and their guests.
LAS VEGAS, NV
siouxlandproud.com

Five different units in four years: How a Siouxland veteran traveled the globe during service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Norm Gries spends most of his time at the American Legion Post 64 in Leeds, where he now serves as the post commander. He’s also a proud Vietnam veteran who was finally honored respectfully this past year as a member of the Midwest Honor Flight. He said the plane was made up entirely of veterans who served in the Vietnam War.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
restorationnewsmedia.com

Veterans Day honors troops’ service and sacrifice

The Lord gave us another cold, windy day Sunday as the Peachtree Baptist Church congregation gathered to worship and dedicate this service to our veterans for Veterans Day. The sanctuary flower arrangement was presented to glorify God by Joan and Ray Eason in loving honor of their 53rd wedding anniversary. Congratulations.
FESTIVAL
lascrucesbulletin.com

Feeding the troops to say ‘thank you for your service’

Once a year, the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce hosts “Thanks Team WSMR” an event held at White Sands Missile Range to give back to the soldiers, their families and civilians on post. WSMR brings Doña Ana County more than $2.5 million dollars a day in economic impact. The event, this year held Wednesday, Oct. 27, is packed with food and fun for the families, with a “Taste of Las Cruces” as local restaurants set up shop to sample their food and activities for children, for more information visit the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.lascruces.org.
LAS CRUCES, NM
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Uso#New Yorkers#The Salvation Army#Young Women
cw39.com

Cost of Living for Veterans

HOUSTON (KIAH) — November 11 is fast approaching. It’s that special day, when the U.S. celebrates the contributions and sacrifices made by all of our military veterans around the country. This Veteran’s Day, an even bigger effort is being made to make sure all veterans can financially live and have...
HOMELESS
US News and World Report

Military Vaccine Deadline: Clash Begins With Troops Who Refuse Shots

The Air Force has discharged 40 service members and is now preparing to address the thousands of others who failed to get a coronavirus vaccination before the Nov. 1 deadline officials imposed, becoming the first branch to execute what military leaders consider an essential protective measure but one that critics believe will undermine America's ability to defend itself.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
clarksvillenow.com

How to get your turkey at this year’s Turkeys for Troops giveaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The fourth annual Turkeys for Troops is coming up, this year with 1,500 turkeys for military families. The event began in 2018 as a way to give back to Fort Campbell families. In its first year, the event gave away 1,000 turkeys, and the program has grown since then.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Variety

Every Marvel Studios Movie and Disney Plus Project in 2021 and Beyond

In 2020, the world went a full year without a single Marvel Studios project for the first time since 2009. To make up for it, and then some, Marvel has come roaring back with nine titles currently announced to premiere in theaters and on Disney Plus in 2021. Seven of those titles have already premiered this year, starting with “WandaVision,” which earned 23 Emmy nominations, including for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, and for best limited series — the first Emmys nods ever earned by Marvel Studios. (The show ultimately won three Emmys.)
MOVIES
Variety

Rockmond Dunbar Exits ‘9-1-1’ Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Rockmond Dunbar, an original member of Fox’s ‘9-1-1,’ has exited the show over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Variety has confirmed. His character, Michael Grant, was written off Monday evening’s show due to differences about new COVID protocols on the show. The show, produced by 20th Television, now requires actors to be vaccinated. Dunbar applied for religious and medical wavers to the requirement but was denied.   Fox and 20th Television confirmed his departure, which the social media account for the show tweeted about last night. We're gonna miss you, Michael! #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/InmS17SpVL — 9-1-1 on FOX (@911onFOX) November 16, 2021   “We take the health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Israel Military Service Film ‘Mission: Hebron’ Acquired by New York Times Op-Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

The New York Times Op-Docs has acquired Rona Segal’s acclaimed documentary short “Mission: Hebron” for distribution and will debut it on nytimes.com and The New York Times YouTube page on Nov. 16. In Israel, national military service is mandatory at the age of 18. In “Mission: Hebron,” six ex-soldiers go on camera to recall their recent service. Segal said: “When I was 18 years old, I joined the army – the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Recruitment is mandatory in Israel, and we are educated never to doubt its necessity. I wanted to be a filmmaker, so I pulled every string I...
MILITARY
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy