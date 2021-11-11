Penélope Cruz is set to be honored at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit

Penélope Cruz will be honored in an in-person gala at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit. Chanel will present the event on December 14 and will highlight the tremendous contributions Cruz has made to the entertainment industry.

“Penélope Cruz has mesmerized cinema audiences since 1992 as an artist who is as compelling in action-adventures as she is in auteur-driven pictures,” Rajendra Roy , the Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film at MoMA, said in a statement, as reported by Variety .

GettyImages Penelope Cruz arrives at the red carpet of ‘Madres Parallels’ and Opening Ceremony during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

“Perhaps most beloved for her collaborations with Pedro Almodóvar , her smashing performance in his film ‘Parallel Mothers’ cement her status as an artist of global stature. The first Spanish actress to be nominated for and win an Academy Award, Penélope Cruz is truly in a category all her own,” Roy added.

The 14th annual Film Benefit Gala, held in New York City, will have screenings of Cruz movies from November 19 to the 30. Fans of the actress will be able to enjoy Everybody Knows, Volver, and Blow.

In the past, the MoMA Film Benefit has honored other high-caliber actors, including George Clooney, Laura Dern, Martin Scorsese, Julianne Moore, and Tom Hanks . In addition to Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, Almodóvar, Kathryn Bigelow, Tim Burton, and Baz Luhrmann .