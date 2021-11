When I first heard about something being invented in Michigan called, "The Thing," the first thing that popped into my head was some kind of mad scientist experiment, some twisted abomination of man's folly attempt to play God. That was clearly not what "The Thing" was, nor was it even remotely close. I guess I just watch too many horror films. The Thing was actually a big deal when it was invented back somewhere between 1884-1885, so much so that it has it's own Michigan historic site landmark.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO